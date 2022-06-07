Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..
Dye Pirates store owner John Vandenbrook explained that he created the event known as "Pirate's Booty" as a fun seasonal activity for the community as well as to attract business to the CBD-product store.
Lake Martin residents should have a keen eye the next few weeks as the storeDye Pirates in Dadevillehave hidden a slew of monetary prizes across the Lake Martin area as part of a summer-themed treasure hunt.
Store owner John Vandenbrook explained that he created the event known as “Pirate’s Booty” as a fun seasonal activity for the Lake Martin community as well as a way to attract business to the CBD-product store.
“We are just wanting people to enjoy the lake, andI thought it would be just fun for everybody and cheaper than putting up a billboard to try to get people to come to my store,” Vandenbrook said.
Dye Pirates debuted in Dadeville in 2018 as the only Physicians CBD Council-certified store east of Colorado. Some of Dye Pirates’ most popular products include CBD oil and pain relief cream, pet products, suckers and gummies.
Vandenbrook hopes that his community event is more than just wholesome fun, but actively champions philanthropic causes throughout the community.
In 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vandenbrook and his family sowed personal protection masks and donated them to area residents in need.
Vandenbrook is also a member of the nonprofit Grateful Heads, which tie-dyes bandanas to distribute to cancer patients. Once a year, a group of 28 members, some international, meet in Virginia for five days to create these bandanas, which are then delivered to hospitals across the world.
“A lot of people end up losing their hair with cancer so we’d thought we would just give back, and bring a little bit of color into a dark place,” he said.
For this community project,Vandenbrook has hiddenprizes in pouches throughout popular Lake Martin tourism destinations, specifically near marinas, hiking trails and public beaches and parks.
Inside the Pirate’s Booty bags residents can find valuables ranging from silver coins and necklaces to coupon vouchers.Coupons includepromotions for free coffee or cinnamon rolls atNirvana Latte as well as aDye Pirates-specific coupon for a free tie-dye.
“It is just really treasure on the lake and they are all over the place so if you find one, you win,”he said.
Vandenbrook will host several treasure hunts throughout the summer, up until Labor Day.
Many of the events will begin over weekends scattered during the summer months, and also one being held July 4.
