Jeremy Duerr is the district attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit and now helps lead the Alabama District Attorney Association.
There are only 42 district attorneys in Alabama and Duerr was sworn in to serve on the association’s executive committee Wednesday in the Old House Chamber in Montgomery.
“I was a little bit surprised when I got nominated and voted for a few weeks ago at our summer conference,” Duerr said. “I’m extremely humbled and honored they would think of me in that sense.”
Duerr serves as district attorney for Tallapoosa, Macon, Chambers and Randolph counties. The Fifth Judicial Circuit is one of the largest geographical circuits in the state presenting a unique challenge. Duerr and his offices in five courthouses across the four counties prosecute all criminal charges for the State of Alabama. That experience will prove valuable for Duerr on the committee.
“The executive committee helps determine how funds are spent,” Duerr said. “The executive committee narrows it down to a couple options before putting it to a vote of the whole body. If there is extra we can help direct it to counties that might need it or programs like victims’ services.
“I think being a voice for the small districts will help those who need it more to possibly get a little more.”
Michael Jackson is the district attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit covering Dallas, Hale, Bibb, Perry and Wilcox counties. Jackson was sworn in as president of the association Wednesday and will be helped by the executive committee.
“I look forward to my year-long term,’' Jackson said. “With the rising violent crime across Alabama, I want to get more gang training for the district attorneys and their assistant district attorneys.
“I also want to seek more funding for our Victims’ Services programs that are based in the district attorney’s office,’' he said. “This program helps us provide vital services to victims, keeping them informed about their cases and offering counseling when victims need it.”
Kenneth Davis is the district attorney in Russell County. Davis is considered the longest serving prosecutor in the state with 43 years of experience. But he said the law has determined those who serve as district attorneys must protect first.
“Our standard is to protect the innocent first, then prosecute those who violate the law to the fullest extent,” Davis said. “The DA is the most important cog in the criminal judicial system.”
It’s the first time the district attorney association has held a swearing in ceremony in the Old House Chamber. Executive director Barry Matson said it was great to celebrate in the old chamber and get the message about the group out.
“It is an important association and a close association,” Matson said. “As diverse as our group is by gender, race, the challenges our district attorneys face and the resources they may or maynot have, what crime looks like, our diversity is the basis of our strength. We all share the same burden of proof. Our oath and burden of proof bring us together.”