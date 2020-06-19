Jacari Hall is one of three co-defendants facing drug charges from the same incident.
Hall, 26, of Alexander City is facing trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges from a December arrest. A co-defendant has made a statement all of the drugs in the case belonged to someone besides Hall.
Hall was before Tallapoosa County district court Judge Kim Taylor for a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Hall is being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail and joined the hearing via phone due to the pandemic.
Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force officer Chad Jones said Hall was arrested during a traffic stop in which the agency was looking to arrest another offender with warrants — Malcolm Howard Jr., 24, of Alexander City.
“Earlier in the day we were looking for Malcom,” Jones said. “We located his car and set up a watch.”
Jones said Howard got in the car and started to leave his home. Members of the task force turned on the emergency lights of their vehicles to stop Howard when he turned onto another street just out of sight of law enforcement. Jones said officers found the vehicle in a driveway just up the road.
“We found three subjects in the car,” Jones said.
Jones said Howard was driving and a search found marijuana on Howard. No drugs were found on Hall who was in the front passenger seat. Myle Whetstone was also in Howard’s Hyundai Accent. In the console, Jones said law enforcement found 29 grams of ecstasy and drug paraphernalia.
Jones said because the car left the sight of law enforcement, officers walked the route finding a jar with marijuana and a stolen Glock 21 gun.
Jones said all three were charged because no one at the time claimed the drugs.
Thomas Radney represents Hall and said he had a letter from Howard claiming all of the narcotics.
“Everything in the car was mine,” Howard said in the letter. “I just pickuped Jacari and Whetstone.”
Taylor bound the case over to the grand jury as Radney asked about lowering Hall’s $20,000 cash bond. Taylor didn’t lower it but said he would consider the bond reduction.