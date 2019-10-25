Residents can safely and anonymously dispose of their unused prescription drugs Saturday as the Alexander City area is once again participating in National Drug Take Back Day.
Residents can drop off their leftover medication from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walgreens in Alexander City. The Alexander City Police Department and the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department will collect the drugs in the parking lot.
While only 32 pounds of prescription drugs were collected at Walgreens during April’s Drug Take Back Day in Alexander City, almost five times as much was gathered from three other boxes in Tallapoosa County.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said a total of 181 pounds of prescription drugs were turned in, including 149 pounds from the three permanent collection boxes at Hometown Pharmacy in Alexander City, the sheriff’s department in Dadeville and at Lakeshore Pharmacy in Dadeville.
Residents are encouraged to dispose of unneeded medication at the event and in the boxes at any time to help keep them off the street. Disposing of them in this way also prevents the drugs from entering the water supply such as when they are flushed down the toilet.
The permanent boxes have been used for three years and Abbett said he hasn’t seen a change in the total weight collected.
Sgt. Fred White of the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force said people surrender a wide variety of prescription drugs.
“Some people’s loved ones passed away, maybe they were in hospice care,” White said. “We get a good bit of that. It could be medication for terminal cancer all the way to a bottle of aspirin.”