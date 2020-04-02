Easter Sunday will certainly be celebrated a little differently this year as nothing seems to retain normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While visiting grandma’s house, eating a large meal with friends and hunting for Easter eggs with the extended family may not be an option, The Dadeville Experience is offering a unique solution to at least one of those missed events with a social distanced Easter egg hunt.
“All you need to do is create something at home, have the kids do it — or adults there is no age requirement — and decorate some kind of egg to hang in your front window or hide in the trees or bushes,” Dadeville Experience admin April Holdridge said. “I suggest being crafty; get the kids to use their imaginations.”
The goal is to gather a list of streets where houses are participating with displaying their decorated eggs and families can ride around in cars to see how many are spotted.
“I’m hoping to have some sort of guideline or street names (before Easter weekend) so people aren’t just riding around like crazy,” Holdridge said. “I’m not asking for anyone’s direct address. Comment the name of the street with the hashtag #DEE2020 so we can create a map.”
This not only gives the kids a fun Easter-related activity to do while home but also provides an outlet for families to get out of the house and still practice social distancing.
“Snap a selfie with a sign of how many eggs you found and post it to Facebook using the hashtag #DVE2020,” Holdridge said.
She is also encouraging parents to provide some sort of incentive or prize if it’s applicable to their families.
Simultaneously, Holdridge is pushing the bear hunt through The Dadeville Experience Facebook page. Other communities are partaking in similar events where people are putting stuffed bears in their windows or somewhere visible to the street and people are venturing out by car to search for them.
“I created a post Wednesday saying, ‘Anyone going on a bear hunt? I heard there may be one over’ … and give them some direction. But I don’t want to give it away,” Holdridge said. “Snap pictures while on the hunt and when you find a bear and use the hashtag #DBC2020.”
Other people are participating in the bear hunt as well and Holdridge is hoping people will see this as a way to get their minds off the current chaos of the world.
“I’m just trying to keep morale up; keep everyone happy,” she said.