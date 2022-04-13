The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) will temporarily close all driver license offices, including the two in Tallapoosa County, next week as part of a statewide effort to roll out a new modernized driver license system.
Governor Kay Ivey’s Office along with ALEA officially announced the new system in February. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System, simply known as LEADS, will completely revitalize the current system that has been in place for nearly two decades.
The launch will require a temporary weeklong office closure to ensure a successful and thorough transition. In order to install the new system and transfer all necessary data, ALEA must temporarily close its Driver License Examining Offices across the state, from Monday, April 18, with plans to reopen on Tuesday, April 26.
ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor explained in a statement that he understands the closures may cause some inconveniences to citizens, but the new services are well worth the wait.
“We understand that it may cause an inconvenience to some citizens that will not have full access to the Driver License Division’s resources and capabilities, but we assure everyone the result will be impressive, providing significant improvements for both citizens as well as Driver License employees across the state,” Taylor said.
During the temporary closure, ALEA Driver License Examiners will be available to administer Class D and CDL Road Skills Tests. However, citizens who completed these tests will not be issued a copy of their license until offices are reopened.
Once LEADS is live, citizens will have access to a variety of new options and enhanced services such as allowing individuals the ability to pre-apply for an Alabama Driver License and enter all necessary information prior to visiting a local office.
Secretary Taylor added LEADS is yet another example of ALEA’s continued commitment to improving customer service through the enhancement and utilization of technology, as well as focused communication, to effectively achieve the Agency’s mission of providing quality service for all.
“We would like to thank Governor Ivey and all members of the Legislature for continuously supporting our Agency and providing us with the necessary resources to complete such a monumental and historic project for the state of Alabama,” he said.
Director of ALEA’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) Colonel Jimmy Helms added that the modernization of the state’s Driver License system has been one of his administration’s priorities.
“I would like to take this opportunity to assure everyone this will be the first of many steps within ALEA’s plan to continue to enhance the driver license experience for all Alabamians,” he said. “However, I also want to highlight and make note that the upcoming driver license office closure may affect several of the industries within our state and I ask everyone to begin making preparations immediately for the upcoming closure to reduce the potential for any negative impacts within your industry.”
For further information on LEADS and project updates, please visit alea.gov.