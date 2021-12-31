SPOT THE DIFFERENCE: Drivers line up to get tested for COVID-19 at Russell Medical Center's drive-thru clinic amid the rise of the delta variant in August (above) and the current rise of the omicron variant (below).
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing has returned to Russell Medical Center, a mere two months after the hospital dismantled the temporary clinic in the waning days of the delta variant.
Now, the omicron variant has led to increased demand for testing, with 150 new COVID-19 cases in Tallapoosa County since Christmas, according to Alabama Department of Public Health data last updated Wednesday. At-home coronavirus tests that come back positive are not included in ADPH's count, unless those patients later seek medical care, meaning 150 is likely an underestimate.
The line of cars waiting to be tested outside the Mill Two Eighty was wrapped around the Urgent Care Center on three sides by 1 p.m. Thursday, the first day of the drive-thru testing, as the county sat on severe thunderstorm watch.
The long line was not the only scene of chaos at Russell Medical Thursday. The Alexander City Fire Department was also dispatched twice that afternoon, once for a false fire alarm and once for the reported scent of smoke in the surgery department. Both were called off without incident.
Tallapoosa County's daily caseload has yet to surpass its September peak, but cases are climbing a steep slope with a 21.7 percent positivity rate as of Thursday morning. Statewide, 31.4 percent of COVID-19 tests reported to public health departments are coming back positive.
Alabama hospitalizations have also been on the rise since Thanksgiving, with 791 currently in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Thursday. At the state's peak, 3,203 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19 on Sept. 29.
East Alabama Health and Lee County EMA are offering a free, one-day COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic Tuesday, located at 2000 Waverly Parkway in Opelika. Testing is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., limited to Alabama residents who are currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.