Walking into the sanctuary of Mt. Zion Baptist Church comes natural to Robbie Atkisson.
It should. After all, she was raised in its pews and her family will always be around Mt. Zion.
“My grandparents are buried back there in the church cemetery,” Atkisson said. “I’ve been playing the piano, organ and now keyboard here since I was 13.”
For the second Sunday in a row Atkisson’s fingers didn’t grace the keys for the Mt. Zion congregation to hear. Parishioners of Mt. Zion also didn’t enter the sanctuary of the church to shake the hand or hug Pastor Wayne Wright after his sermon. The spread of the coronavirus has forced churches to go online, but Mt. Zion has found a way to keep Sunday routines in place, albeit a little different as it has started holding its services in the parking lot.
Wright thought up the idea of a drive-in church while reminiscing about childhood memories. It also keeps the Southern tradition of gathering at church on Sunday.
“When I was growing up, we would sit in the car and watch movies,” Wright said. “People are wanting to get out of the house. This drive-in gives a chance to minister to everyone who can hear or see.”
Mt. Zion on Highway 63 near Wind Creek State Park is also broadcasting its service on the internet.
“It gives us a chance to reach two groups,” Wright said. “We have some members who do not want to get out in this but still want our message.”
This Sunday, Atkisson stayed in her car. Her husband Bryon worked the sound board and took up an offering.
“It wouldn't be a Baptist church if we didn’t take up an offering,” Wright joked.
Instead of standing behind a big wooden pulpit, Wright spoke into a microphone with a small pedestal to hold his Bible and sermon notes on the stoop. He led the sanctuary while preaching from Acts: 21-22.
“Paul was misunderstood by his friends,” Wright told his congregation sitting in cars Sunday. “He was following God’s will to share God’s love.”
Wright’s makeshift pulpit moved to the church’s front door was easy, but Atkisson was sidelined as her musical equipment couldn’t be moved outdoors. Atkisson been around a few preachers at Mt. Zion in her decades of service and found herself tapping imaginary keys in her lap as music director O.C. Harrison sang. It’s a Sunday habit years in the making.
“She is out here playing in her mind,” Wright said. “Her fingers are moving to the music over the speakers.”
Atkisson said, “I just don’t know what to do.”
Wright hopes the drive-in service brings some form of normalcy to crisis everyone is facing with COVID-19.
“I’m just trying to bring some words of encouragement,” Wright said. “You need peace in crisis, but how?”
Wright wants his congregation and others to continue to praise and pray to God and practice perseverance in sharing His love during the coronavirus crisis and beyond.
“With trying to stay apart, it’s hard,” Wright said. “We are so used to shaking hands and hugging. How do we practice this social distancing? We wear gloves, cough into our arm, keep our distance and walk with Him.”
Even with the barriers of glass and steel, Wright found a way to see if his message was getting across.
“If you get happy, wave your hand out the window,” Wright told his congregation. “Don’t blow your horn; you might scare someone.”
The warning on the horn lasted until the end of Wright’s sermon where horns sounded in place of people saying amen.
Wright joked about the first pew being empty as only a few sat on the church’s sidewalk while most stayed in their vehicles. But Atkisson had a solution for next time.
“They didn’t want to sit there,” Wright said. “They were afraid they’re going to catch the Holy Spirit.”
Atkisson responded, “We just need some popcorn.”