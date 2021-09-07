The Alexander City Police Department is investigating a Monday shooting.
ACPD chief Jay Turner said officers responded to K Street about 7:30 p.m. Monday to a call of someone suffering from a gunshot.
“Upon arrival, the victim was located with a gunshot to the leg,” Turner said. “The victim was transported to Russell Medical and flown to a Birmingham area hospital.”
Turner said law enforcement could only release limited information about the shooting.
“The initial investigation revealed the victim was shot from a moving vehicle,” Tuner said.
Turner said the status of the victim was not known at noon Tuesday and that the incident was still under investigation.