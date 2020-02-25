Police officers, astronauts, doctors and more professionals walked through Stephens Elementary on Monday but there was a slight difference in those professionals compared to their colleagues — their age.
Students presented posters to their parents and grandparents with information on their chosen dream careers, what they entail, salaries and requirements to make it in those fields.
“The children really became engaged in it,” principal Dr. Mary Holloway said. “I had an astronaut this morning, an artist, a baker. There were chefs and there were phlebotomists. There were oncologists, software engineers, policemen and teachers.
“I had one little boy who was even a principal. It has been enlightening for me as well as their teachers for seeing their enthusiasm from this self-directed learning activity.”
Holloway said she was impressed as some students dressed up — which wasn’t a requirement — while others showed their dedication by covering their posters in the rain.
Fourth-grader Parker Benefield presented his dream job as a pulmonary assistant to his grandmother Wanda Crowell. As an assistant, he would help patients with lung problems, and while Crowell was surprised to hear that as Parker’s dream job, she fully supports him following his dreams.
“I did not know (the job) and he explained it very well where you can understand what it is,” Crowell said.
This was the first time Stephens held this type of presentation and guest speakers talked about their careers to the students a few weeks ago. Holloway said the school tried to do something similar in the fall but it didn’t pan out and she was happy when the Alexander City Schools central office came forward with the project recently.
The project is part of the Alabama Course of Study standards and helped teach children reading and writing, according to Holloway. The presentations were also a parental engagement events.
“This activity was extremely engaging for students and we know the more students are engaged that when they learn the best,” Holloway said.
Fourth-grader Graham Lee, who wants to be a veterinarian, took an extra step and visited Dr. Lisa Plaisance at Dadeville Animal Clinic. He discussed different types of veterinarians in his presentation including companion animal vets, who typically care for cats and dogs; food veterinarians, who work with farm animals; and food safety and inspection veterinarians, who inspect and test for livestock and animal products.
“I like animals a lot and I really like dogs,” Graham said.
Graham’s mother Cecily Lee and father Craig Lee were not surprised by the presentation.
“He’s very ambitious and smart, fortunately, and he loves animals, especially dogs, so I think he’s on the right path right now,” Cecily said.
Fourth-grader Addison Caldwell wore a medical scrub top and told her mother Karen Caldwell she wants to be a neonatal intensive care unit nurse. Addison thinks meeting new people will be her favorite part of the job.
“Another reason I want to be a nurse is because I love socializing with people and it would probably be fun to help people,” Addison said.
Karen said she wasn’t surprised in Addison’s career choice because she heard both of her daughters talk about going into nursing the last few weeks.
Fourth-grader Darque Smith followed Addison’s lead. He also wants to go into the nursing field and be a certified nursing assistant, just like his grandmother, and thinks he would enjoy checking on people.
Fourth-grader Jayvion Richardson told his mother Dorethea Richardson about his chosen career as a medical assistant, which involves taking blood, updating patient charts, refilling prescriptions and greeting and escorting patients to their rooms. He wants to help both adults and children.
“It’s good to help people because you can save lives.” Richardson said.