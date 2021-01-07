Teresa Moten and Concerned Parents for Academic and Community Excellence (Co-PACE ) are planning an alternative celebration to the canceled annual MLK Celebration in Alexander City.
Moten said plans are still coming together for the Jan. 18 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday but a few things are for sure.
“We are going to do a prayer at 5 p.m. at the Nathaniel Stephens Elementary School flag pole for sure,” Moten said. “We are looking at spreading out everyone and keeping those in cars as much as possible in the parking lot.”
Moten said she understands the concerns of many with the COVID-19 pandemic but believes the community should still mark the accomplishments of King.
“Dr. King did so much,” Moten said. “We feel something should be done.”
Moten said a 10 a.m. prayer at the school’s flagpole is also planned but hopes Co-PACE can do more.
“We are looking at trying to do the parade with just cars,” Moten said. “They would leave the Cooper Community Center and go to downtown and return like the parades in the past. We are looking at decorating the cars and just have the drivers. We are still working on it.”
Moten said the prayers will not just be about King and his accomplishments. Moten said Co-PACE is trying to put together banners to acknowledge the efforts of leaders in Alexander City and beyond who contributed to the Civil Rights movement.
“The theme is going to be ‘It is your time to dream,’” Moten said. “The dream was about his children, my children and all children. We should be able to come together to remember and acknowledge that.”
Moten said she hopes everyone will practice good COVID-19 protocols of wearing masks and social distancing. She said Co-PACE intends for the prayers and other events to work within the Alabama Department of Public Health’s guidelines.
“It’s going to be a safe thing,” Moten said. “We plan to have it no matter if there is rain, snow or whatever.”