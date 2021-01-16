This month, Alexander City Virtual Academy opened to everyone but its students.
While the virtual school program began with the rest of Alex City Schools in the fall, with teachers instructing from the district office and students tuning in from home, the staff has since moved into the new brick-and-mortar building, housed in the back entrance of the old Russell Corp. main office on Lee Street.
Virtual school director Dr. Mary Holloway said she first heard of the concept on a trip she took to Sydney, Australia, while working on her E.D.S. in the leadership program at Auburn University. The group spent three weeks there visiting several schools including a virtual one.
"We visited the building that the teachers were housed in for the virtual school and one of the teachers showed on a map where there was a ship out on the water," Holloway said. "Those parents had their kids with them on that ship and that ship was in the middle of the Mediterranean; however, they were still in school."
Holloway and Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford have since brought that concept to Alex City, a project that was expedited when the pandemic hit.
The new building includes a conference room, where parents can meet with teachers, as well as several clusters of mod furniture and giant computer monitors where students can gather for projects or group study.
While the majority of the classwork is done at home, Holloway said the 200-or-so students will come in for group work in shifts to keep chance of COVID-19 infection at a minimum.
"[Parents] went virtual because they want their children to be home and their main concern was no, I don't want my student around a lot of kids," Holloway said. "So, I have to make them secure, to let them know that in this new virtual school I still have the control and power to social distance the students and that they will be safe and secure once they are here."
According to Holloway, however, fear of infection is not the only reason to go virtual. Her vision for the school is one that attracts highly motivated, self-disciplined students.
"Virtual is not easy," Holloway said. "It calls for a lot of discipline — a much, much higher level of discipline. It calls for students to be intrinsically motivated. And if they're not, that means they have to have a parent at home who's really pushing them."
In August, Alex City Schools offered students and parents a "Virtual Academy Bootcamp" to see if they could handle self-study. If it wasn't a good fit, students still had the opportunity to re-enroll in their regular brick-and-mortar school before the fall semester began.
"For those students who aren't self-paced, who aren't intrinsically motivated, virtual is very difficult for them," Holloway said.