Less than 48 hours after the mass shooting off North Broadnax Street, local businesses said all they can think to do is pray.
Fay Floyd, owner of Floyd's Feed and Seed, said the recent events are a tragedy with many looking to the Lord for comfort and strength.
“Faith is an important part of everybody’s life around here,” she said.
Yesterday, two prayer vigils were held in Dadeville with one at 1:30 p.m. and another at 5:00 p.m. Both had people gathering together to join in prayer for the community and the lives lost,
although Floyd said one ongoing concern for the community is they don’t know who committed the shooting or why. She said as far as they know it could be anyone, local or not, and that’s scary.
“You just turn to the Lord on these occasions and you turn to each other and love each other,” Floyd said. “The main word of encouragement I would say is go to the Lord, keep yourself busy and turn to your friends and neighbors to help you get through it.”
Amy Koon, owner of Flutterflies, said it’s hard to know what to say after something like this. For now, she encourages the people to lean on each other and for the students to take advantage of the counseling the schools are offering because it’s important to talk to someone after something like this.
“Of course, any of us business owners will be there for the families if they need anything,” Koon said. “Really the only thing is to keep praying, keep your head up and be there for each other.”
As far as business goes, Koon said they understand this is a painful time and they aren’t expecting a lot of foot traffic — what’s more important is being there for the community and doing what they can for the recovery process.
Additional businesses have been keeping Dadeville in their thoughts and prayers through social media with #dadevillestrong. Dadeville Performing Arts Center announced they are closed this week “in unity with families affected by the tragic shooting,” according to their Facebook page.
LaKay’s Flowers and Gifts also made a post informing community members they have black and gold, door and mailbox bows available in honor of the lives lost. The proceeds from the sales will go towards a scholarship fund to honor the memory of Phil Dowdell and Shaunkivia Smith.
Editor's note: Updates on local businesses’ responses will be added.