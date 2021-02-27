Downtown Alexander City has seen its ups and downs but its spirit has always kept it going.
A fire, recessions and even a pandemic haven’t taken the spirit away. Even with city hall and the police department moving soon, business owners and leaders are confident things will be just fine.
In fact Main Street Alexander City executive director Stacey Jeffcoat believes downtown Alexander City will continue to grow.
“Downtown is doing great,” Jeffcoat said. “Even during COVID in 2020 we had seven new businesses open in downtown, which was remarkable.”
Even buildings are being purchased and the few vacant buildings are generating interest.
“We have one building under contract; we have one building that has an offer put in on it,” Jeffcoat said. “We are almost at 100% capacity in downtown right now.”
Just like the merchants after the 1902 fire that destroyed downtown Alexander City, today’s business owners have adapted to changes and are succeeding.
“I give all the credit to our merchants who have had to get really creative; online, curbside, delivery,” Jeffcoat said. “They have had to rethink the way they do things. Also our community is really a really supportive community. They have really supported our local businesses.”
And there is good reason for the community to support local businesses.
“I always love to say our local businesses are the ones who are supporting our schools and little league teams and stuff like that,” Jeffcoat said. “It makes it even more important for us to support the local business.”
Henry Foy grew up in Alexander City. After working across the Southeast, Foy moved home and saw a need for a wine shop.
“I like wine,” Foy said. “When we moved back to Alexander City from Atlanta, for the wines I wanted I had to either go back to Atlanta, we could go to Montgomery and we were going to Huntsville quite a bit and that wasn’t really as satisfying as I wanted.”
Foy said as a novice wine drinker he had to depend on others to help with the wine selection.
“The whole point of the wine was I wanted to know more about wine because when I went to a restaurant or with somebody else, I pretty much had to leave up to their choice because I really didn’t know enough to make a good choice of this wine with this meal or whatever,” Foy said.
Foy said he didn’t immediately pull the trigger on opening up a wine shop.
“When I first decided to pursue it, it was just one of those things you think about and you think that might be a good idea but don’t really pull the trigger on it,” Foy said. “In the meantime, somebody else opened a wine shop. I thought, ‘Umph. I missed that.’ I didn’t worry too much about it because at that time I wasn’t committed to it.”
Then divine intervention stepped in and Foy saw his chance again.
“After a little bit that business closed and I felt you either do it now or give it up; that’s when we actually got started with the business,” Foy said.
It was 2004 and Foy opened in the same building as the last wine shop.
“I had been involved with wine and worked in a retail wine shop in Atlanta and I knew just enough to get in trouble,” Foy said. “Luckily that didn’t happen. It looked like a good space. It was a very cozy atmosphere and I liked that.”
Foy said he quickly realized he needed a larger space after being in a location on Main Street for a few years. He found an old building on Calhoun Street.
“It had been empty for several years after Helig Meyers went out of business,” Foy said. “It was exactly what I felt like I needed and it was an opportunity to contribute to the redevelopment in downtown.”
Foy spent the next 18 months renovating the building before moving Emporium Wine to its current location on Calhoun Street.
Foy’s plan of taking control of his own destiny is just what Alexander City Mayor Woody Baird thinks is needed for growth in downtown and beyond.
“I think everybody has decided the only way to get ahead in Alex City is to do it yourself,” Baird said. “We have a lot of entrepreneurs and we have a lot of opportunities. Our high school kids — I’ll tell you right now any of them that want to own their own business, it’s out there.”
Foy said he would like to see entrepreneurs take an idea and run with — any idea, but be committed to seeing the idea through.
“We say we want this kind of business or we want that kind of business and I don’t know if that is really the right answer,” Foy said. “I have always said what we need are independent operators who are passionate about what they are going to do, what they want to do and that they will operate their businesses and grow in their business. I don’t care what kind of business it is. If it is here and it contributes to what we are trying to achieve downtown which is build traffic to make it a viable downtown and exciting downtown community, then that is what we have to have. I’m not hung up on, ‘Yea it needs to be a men’s shop, it needs to be a lady’s shop, it needs to be a shoe store. This or that.’ I don’t know that it is as important as having somebody that will commit to the time and effort it takes to run a business.”
Providing additional services to mitigate issues
Many residents walk to downtown especially to city hall to pay utility bills. The move to the municipal complex adds an additional mile to the walks of some citizens, but city leaders have installed drop boxes at Cooper Recreational Center and at the Bud Porch Center on the roundabout to help residents accomplish the goal of paying their bill. Baird said it has worked but the city is working to improve it.
“We are looking at a dropbox in combination with a kiosk, like an ATM kiosk,” Baird said. “You can go up there, punch in your account, pop in your credit card, pay your utility bill and you are done. Or you can put your money in an envelope and put it in the drop box. We are looking at the ATMs and trying to figure out how much they cost. They aren't really that expensive.”
Baird said the dropboxes and the idea of replacing with a more electronic version has been received well.
Plans for city hall and the police department
When the municipal complex was purchased and renovations started, city leaders said they would not let the buildings sit empty. The city council conducted a study to see what it would cost to bring city hall and police department up to code. Each building would require about $3 million to bring up to current electrical codes, plumbing codes and life safety standards. Baird said he knew of no one who had submitted a request of what to do with the buildings. City leaders have expressed interest in basically handing the buildings over to someone who has the finances to do something with them.
Jeffcoat said Main Street can’t take on the buildings but will support whatever happens.
“Main Street’s job is to help recruit the businesses and to help support and market the businesses once they are here,” she said.
Foy said he sees little use for the current city hall as it has multiple issues, three different construction types and little historic value. But the police department is a different story.
“I am very adamant that the courthouse is a historical structure that is part of the fabric of this community and frankly I think we have destroyed too much of our history,” Foy said. “We hear all the time you need to brand your community and we have branded it from the standpoint our history is not important. Russell Manufacturing built this community. We can’t deny that, but where is Russell? Where were they? They are out there in that open field somewhere. So you have nothing to point to or very little.
“It could be made very functional. The problems that exist could be resolved. Old buildings are being preserved everywhere. There is absolutely no reason that one can’t be updated and basically preserved.”
Saving buildings
The Russell Main Office was in the possession of Alexander City. After deciding it was not economically viable to transform the building into use by the city or the police department, the city council approved its destruction. Just days before excavators would have pushed down its walls Amadeus Development Group stepped in with an idea to use it as its corporate headquarters housing Lake Martin Signature Construction and Lake Martin Stone Company.
When Andrew McGreer and others with Amadeus found the building, it was in rough shape.
“The fire department and SWAT teams had been using the building for training,” McGreer said. “They had broken through sheet rock in places. It was just days away from being pushed in.”
The company has spent a year restoring a third of the building to its former glory but with a different purpose. Much of the building is used as a showcase to demonstrate the company's building methods and material that could be used in the construction of a home.
“We gutted it down to walls and floor and got everything off the floor,” McGreer said. “This floor, it looks like real wood. It has a lifetime warranty and our customers want to see it. It looks like real wood. A lot of our customers are interested in it but have not seen it installed.”
The building also houses the Alexander City Schools virtual academy.
Amadeus had planned on renovating more of the building, turning part of it into a restaurant. McGreer said the group had lined up a high-end seafood place but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the seafood restaurant to scale back plans. The building is one-third occupied, but Amadeus still has an idea what could happen in the future with the rest of the building.
“We have a couple of ideas we think are great,” McGreer said. “We are looking into the possibility of condos. There has been a request for seniors who are independent but don’t want to rely on nursing homes or assisted living. They could have their own little apartments with a central area to get together, share meals and more. They are fully capable and functional on their own but they can’t maintain their homes.
“We are looking at other things too, possibly an entrepreneurial center.”
The future of downtown
Baird said a historical preservation committee was being restored to try to generate ideas of what to do with city hall and the police department.
If the buildings are torn down, Foy would be upset but doesn’t think their destruction will destroy downtown, but is comfortable with its future.
“I have thought many times I might do better if I was on 280 but that’s just not really as important to me,” Foy said. “You kind of got to put your money where your mouth is. I believe a viable downtown is sustainable. I think if we line our ducks up in proper fashion then we can make great use of that.”
Support for downtown Alexander City needs to come from those close by. Doing so, Foy said will benefit everyone.
“Support the things we do have,” Foy said. “As those things grow, then you will end up eventually getting the other things. Starbucks is not going to come to a community that is on its way down. We have to improve our ability to sell ourselves and to say no, ‘We don’t have that now, but we are OK with that because we know where we are going.’”
Jeffcoat sees business owners investing in downtown. Jeffcoat sees a variety of restaurants in downtown. And Jeffcoat sees others taking a notice.
“Somebody might come down to walk through the shops and not realize we have an authentic Mexican restaurant, a Caribbean restaurant and an Italian restaurant,:” Jeffcoat said. “We have a lot of diversity down here. I think we have to tell our story, we have to tell our story of how resilient we are, what a great supportive community we are and try to entice to people to come.
“We all saw this past year the lake had people here from Atlanta, California and New York that came from where they lived to get away from COVID and come to our lake. You couldn’t find a place to rent on the lake this past year. We saw those numbers downtown. We saw people eating and shopping.”
Foy believes the business owners in downtown can help grow Alexander City.
“We get people in town all the time,” Foy said. “All of the shops are getting visitors from out of town on a regular basis and I can assure you that we all get the same thing, ‘What a lovely little town you have.’ The locals don’t hear that. I don’t know how we get that message to the people here that what we have is a treasure and we can maintain this treasure once we accept that. It’s really a great place to be.”