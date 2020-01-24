There are some in the U.S. Senate who say they want to be impartial in the impeachment proceedings.
Senators in some cases have already taken sides in the impeachment of President Donald Trump. U.S. Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) has continually said he will be impartial despite any talk of backlash because of his decision in the impeachment of Trump. He reiterated that in a conference call with Alabama media Wednesday hoping Alabamians will appreciate the time and thought in his decision.
“I think a lot people are in partisan corners,” Jones said. “I can’t worry about that. I can’t look at this and be concerned about backlash for me or anybody else. What I gotta do is evaluate the evidence.
“At the end of the day I will come back and make a decision. Some people will agree, some people won’t agree. Some will say I don’t agree but I appreciate the fact he put so much time into it.”
Jones believes the proceedings in the Senate should mirror trial courts Americans are used to seeing.
“Every American, every Alabamian knows what a real trial looks like,” Jones said. “A real trial has witnesses. A real trial has documents. A real trial has cross examination, but because of Sen. (Mitch) McConnell’s rules we are not really in that kind of real trial.
“What we have seen so far is just a summary of previous testimony and presentation of only a few documents most of which the administration did not turn over but were obtained through (Freedom of Information Act) lawsuit or some other means.”
Jones believes U.S. House of Representative managers who brought the Articles of Impeachment to the U.S. Senate have done a good job presenting summaries of evidence for an opening statement. He hopes Trump’s team will do the same and ignore finger pointing.
“It is just like in any trial, after the close of one side, you expect that to be somewhat compelling,” Jones said. “We still need to hear from the president’s lawyers and I hope they come in with a substantive argument.”
Congressman Mike Rogers (R-AL) represents Alexander City in the Third Congressional District of Alabama. Rogers believes the entire impeachment process is an abuse of the system seeking to influence an election.
“The Democrats’ sham political theater is now playing out on the Senate floor,” Rogers wrote in a statement to The Outlook. “The witchhunt of a case brought by Congressmen (Adam) Schiff and (Jerry) Nadler is based solely on lies, liberal wishful thinking and hatred of our president. They should be ashamed of themselves for this vast abuse of power and wasting the time of the Senate. But Democrats can’t let go of losing the 2016 election because they know at the end of this charade, Donald Trump will still be our president.”
Jones said he still wants to hear from witnesses and be able to examine documents
“I really do believe we have to have access to the witnesses and documents,” Jones said. “The administration is withholding that. We need a full, fair and complete trial. We want to see and hear this witnesses now – not later.”
Jones doesn’t want to wait until witnesses have a chance to publish a book and thinks Senators should hear from witnesses who can be cross-examined and examine documents. Jones said again Wednesday he will look beyond political party.
“I try to look at this not with regard to the name of this president,” Jones said. “I look at this at what kind of president we want and deserve in this country. What kind of president does the Constitution envision?”
The proceedings on television have shown some tension but Jones said he and his colleagues are taking it seriously.
“In my view the Senate chamber has been very serious and very somber,” Jones said. “I think people are feeling the Constitutional weight of this. I know I am certainly feeling the weight of the Constitution and my oath on my shoulders during these proceedings. I hope my colleagues do too. I think by and large they feel that way.”
Jones said the impeachment proceedings are taking lots of time but everyone realizes the gravity in that it’s just the third United States President to be impeached.
“It’s long and tedious,” Jones said. “People get restless in this, but I think everybody realizes regardless how this turns out this is a historic occasion.”
Jones has reverted to his days an attorney in the midst of a trial to remain concentrated on the matter at hand.
“I certainly haven’t had a problem staying awake,” Jones said. “I probably have well over 100 pages of notes. That is just what I do and in the trials I had I take the notes, highlight it and go back over and review and figure out what questions I might want to ask.”
Jones has questions and while he thinks the argument against Trump is good, he still wants to hear the president’s side.
“I’m withholding judgement on this,” Jones said. “This is not a trial per se. We are not seeing witnesses. We are not seeing cross examination. It’s a summary of the evidence...I hope the president’s team will take up that mantle and talk about what the president did and didn’t do, what he knew and what he wasn’t told about.”