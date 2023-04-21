The defendant charged with the gruesome murders of Sandra Vasquez Ceja and her son Angel Omar Gallegos Vasquez has officially entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.
Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, of Dadeville, had his arraignment at the Tallapoosa County Courthouse on Thursday morning, and has been charged with nine counts of capital murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse. His attorneys, Mark Carlton and Todd Crutchfield, entered the plea on his behalf.
Reyes has been charged with the following: three counts of capital murder during a kidnapping; two counts of murder during a rape; one count of capital murder where two or more persons were murdered; two counts of capital murder of a parent in the presence of a child less than 14 years of age; two counts of capital murder during a rape; and two counts of abuse of a corpse.
The third victim of the crime escaped and due to her age, she is being identified only as N.R.V.C.
The murder scene was found in August 2022 after the juvenile female escaped a mobile home following up to 10 days of captivity.
“[Reyes] restrained with restraints to bed posts for approximately one week, gave the victim alcohol to keep the victim in a drugged state as well as assault her in the head,” court documents state. “Victim had broken her braces from chewing out of her restraints. Deputies observed marks on the victim’s wrists indicative of being restrained.”
The 12-year-old female led authorities to the mobile home where Ceja and Vazquez were found. Court documents suggest Ceja was smothered with a pillow by Reyes
The two charges of abuse of a corpse relate to what court documents state as Reyes trying to hide evidence of the murders by cutting the bodies “into small pieces at the joints.”
The bodies were removed from the floor of the mobile home from beneath as a saw was used from above. The bodies were placed onto tarps and bags and taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Reyes is being held in jail until trial with no bond available to him.
Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department investigator Chris Harris said at a preliminary hearing in September this isn’t the first time Reyes was being investigated for crime.
Reyes, Ceja and her children previously lived in Kentucky. Harris said during the investigation of the case in Tallapoosa County, alleged previous abuse was discovered in Kentucky.
“He had a grand jury indictment in September 2021 for sexual abuse in regards to [the girl],” Harris said at the September 2022 preliminary hearing.