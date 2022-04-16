Keeping a secret can be hard. Just ask the presenters at Thursday’s 111th Alexander City Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting.
Tyrone ‘Iceberg Slim’ Oliver accidentally proclaimed the news of David Boleware winning the chamber’s Lifetime Achievement Award on Kenny Dean’s show Thursday morning.
“His family was steaming,” Oliver said. “They were like, ‘You already told him!’”
Lucky for everyone, Boleware is retired and decided to sleep in a little and hadn’t tuned into the 6:30 a.m. breaking news.
“I had no clue,” Boleware said. “I didn't watch. I stayed in bed. I was at home taking it easy.”
Boleware attended the Thursday night dinner thinking he was going to hear his daughter speak.
Oliver had a script from Boleware’s wife, but the normally cool ‘Iceberg’ became emotional talking about his friend.
“I have admired him for several years,” Oliver told the crowd. “I was inspired by this young man to go to Auburn University. He was the first African American to graduate from Auburn University’s College of Business.”
Boleware graduated from Laurel High School in 1966 and attended community college. He worked a little before becoming the first African American to graduate from Auburn University’s College of Business. Boleware would return to Alexander City to work for the only place he would work at until retirement — Community Action. He would hold just about every job from assistant to bus driver and served as director for nearly four decades before retiring in June 2021.
“We have intermingled through life on the MLK committee and more,” Oliver said. “There is not much you can say that you don’t already know.”
Boleware was just as much at a loss for words on the award as Oliver was in telling the story for the presentation.
“Ordinally I’m not speechless — but Iceberg got me good today,” Boleware said. “I just appreciate this. Alexander City has been my home for 74 years and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. To me it is the greatest city in the world. We are truly blessed to be a part of this community. I’m overwhelmed.”
Boleware inspired his family too. All six of his children went on to college after graduating from Benjamin Russell and his many grandchildren are on the path too.
“I was the first college graduate in my family,” Boleware said. “I stressed the importance of an education, to never ever take it for granted. I want them to do their very best. It doesn’t matter what they do, just do their very best.”
Previous winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award are Randy Thomas, John Russell Thomas, Barbara Young, Ben and Luanne Russell and Ralph Froshin.
Oliver and Dean work together and they both graduated from Benjamin Russell with Judge Tom Young. The friends of Dean used their own tactics to keep Dean in the dark as he was to be presented the Community Spirit Award. Dean was led to believe he was presenting an award to Young so he canceled his normal Thursday night dinner with a dozen or so friends and donned a tuxedo. But it was Young who surprised Dean.
Young would roast Dean, trying not to let everyone in on the secret including Dean. Dean would ultimately come to the stage and hand Young the script he had prepared.
The chamber also honored Karen Channell as Business Person of the Year; Tanya Knight as Ambassador of the Year; Rodereous Knight and Zabrinski Salter as Police Officers of the Year; Zach Baty as Firefighter of the Year and Shundell Russaw as Teacher of the Year.