Family consulting rooms in the emergency department, near the intensive care unit (ICU) and in outpatient surgery have been redecorated thanks to donations from Joel and Betty Carol Graham, Willie and Karen Sturkie and Neal and Debbie Butler.
The Grahams have a grandson in medical school who is exploring being an emergency room doctor. The room in the emergency department is named for the couples’ grandsons Josh and James.
“I love it, it’s us,” Betty Carol said. “It’s more roomy, more personable. I love it. It’s very nice. I couldn’t be happier.”
Joel has recently finished a cycle of radiation treatments at UAB Medicine Russell Medical Cancer Center. He said helping provide a warmer room isn’t that big of deal compared to the care he received.
“The kindness and compassion that employees of Russell Medical have makes this kind of thing insignificant,” Joel said. “But if it helps you in your job then it’s well worth it for us.”
Neal Butler echoed Graham’s sentiment.
“From our standpoint, it’s pretty small,” Butler said. “We wanted to do it, We don’t see it as doing anything significant.”
Butler said providing funds to make the rooms more welcoming are just a small thing of many Russell Medical is doing to provide care for the community.
“I think if you look forward there are a lot of things going on,” Butler said. “They are all designed to benefit the community. It is the kind thing hospitals in towns this size just don’t have.
We are going to be doing things here hospitals in Birmingham do, hospitals in Huntsville do, hospitals in Nashville do.”
Russell Medical’s Nancy Ammons said the family room on the second floor shared by the ICU, the step down unit and med surge serves an important purpose.
“It’s a great middle area for all three of our departments,” Ammons said. “A lot of times in that room, there is sad news delivered. It’s a way to bring those families into a nice and calming area for them.”
Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said any appreciation for the families involved in helping fund the effort would be an understatement for what they have done. Peace said the rooms are great tools to help Russell Medical’s staff serve the community.
“We have an awesome and compassionate staff and it gives them another way to say we have an amazing team and facility here,” Peace said. “It is in these kinds of rooms where the doctors, providers and nurses and staff wrap their arms around the patients and families.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
