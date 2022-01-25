It’s supposed to be a joyous occasion — the birth of a child.
But for a few parents it’s not so joyous. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in 2017 between four and 10 births, depending on race, did not have the outcome parents would hope. It was an experience Cabel and Amber Dupree experienced in Warner Robbins, Georgia.
“We lost our baby Seth,” Amber said.
Instead of holding Seth in their arms, bonding, Amber said she and her husband were upset that Seth would go to a place in the hospital only a few staff get to see.
“The whole going to the morgue — it was just a horrible ordeal,” Amber said. “It broke my heart to send him down to the morgue.”
Amber said she and Cabel didn’t get to bond with Seth like they wanted to, even though Seth died. To help other parents in situations similar to theirs, the Dupree’s donated a Cuddle Cot to Russell Medical in Seth’s memory.
“At that time I didn’t have the option of a Cuddle Cot,” Amber said. “I just think it would be a really nice thing to have. I wanted to give it to hospitals that didn’t have them so the family could have just the opportunity to have the baby in the room with them.”
According to Ashlie’s Embrace the Cuddle Cot allows families to have time with their newborn they might not otherwise have.
“This time allows the family to form an important bond with their baby, whether changing a diaper, dressing the baby or simply just staying close and can help families in dealing with their loss,” Ashlie’s Embrace states on its website. “However, in a warm room, the baby’s condition can deteriorate quickly, which parents often find distressing. Therefore, cooling the baby is absolutely essential, but many parents do not want the trauma of being separated from their baby while they are placed into a morgue refrigerator to cool.”
The Duprees wanted to donate a Cuddle Cot to a smaller hospital that didn’t have something like it already. Cabel is a house supervisor of a hospital in Georgia. Amber got looking through a list of names of hospitals and noticed the name of Russell Medical.
“I chose this hospital because my dad’s name is Russell,” Amber said. “I thought it was a good place to donate it.”
Russell Medical CEO was appreciative of the donation by the Duprees.
“God does work in mysterious ways,” Peace said. “It is great that y’all thought of us. It leaves something lasting in Seth’s name here. I know there will be families that will appreciate that and to hear that wonderful story from the staff here.”
The Duprees now have a son, Axel. But Amber remembers their day with Seth and wondering how to help other parents experiencing the loss of an infant child.
“When we lost our Seth, we didn’t know how to take it,” Amber said. “It is so important to know you are not the only one. What gave me comfort was knowing there are other families who have been through it and we are not by ourselves.”