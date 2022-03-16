A donation from John Russell and Claudia Thomas has created a better environment at Russell Medical’s Women’s Center.
The couple’s donation will allow for better care of breast cancer patients without a need to travel to other medical facilities. Russell Medical celebrated the occasion Tuesday dedicating the center after the couple.
“It means the best state of the art equipment is here,” Russell Medical Women’s Center radiologic technologist Alison Burton said. “You can stay here in Alexander City — that's the best part I think with the same staff a [patient] already knows. We don’t have to go to UAB anymore. We can provide a great service, just the same as UAB.”
The Thomas’ donation allowed the addition of a stereotactic biopsy positioner attachment for the hospital's 3D mammography unit and visual upgrades such as new paint, flooring, artwork and furniture — something every patient will see.
“I see your donation as a touch of love,” Burton said. “Every patient that comes in here will have that touch of love because of your contribution to the Women’s Center. This is a gift of a lifetime to everyone.”
Russell Medical Foundation director Tammy Jackson said she was thankful of the Thomas' donation.
“We made it bright and lively,” Jackson said. “You have no idea what kind of impact you are having.”
Shelly James is the director of radiology department at Russell Medical and said the gift has already been put to use.
“We just purchased and started using [the new attachment] in January,” James said. “We are proud of it and thankful for it”.
Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said the Thomas’ donation will serve those who come to Russell Medical for years to come. Peace said the Thomas’ have done more for the community too.
“We are blessed to have that kind of impression on our hospital here with your names,” Peace said. “Thank you for what you mean and do for this hospital and this community. This is a blessing for all of us to see this suite converted and the touch of class here today.”
John Russell Thomas has served on the board at Russell Medical in the past. His wife Claudia has visited the center on several occasions as a patient.
“Y’all do such a good job here,” John Thomas told the staff at the Women’s Center. “It’s important to the whole community. There is nothing more important than your health. You don’t have that, you don’t have anything. This has always been a great hospital that does a good job in our community. We are thankful to be a part of it.”
The Russell Medical board has approved nine namings within Russell Medical that have raised more than $300,000 for renovations.