The Domestic Violence Crisis Intervention Center in Opelika is there when victims need it. The center has a 24-hour crisis line that is always available.
Calls range from women planning to leave an abuser to those who have already left, according to executive director Tina Evans.
The Domestic Violence Intervention Center serves residents of Tallapoosa, Lee, Randolph and Macon counties.
“If somebody has experienced domestic violence on any level they can call our crisis line,” Evans said. “Some people call just to have somebody to talk to.”
After talking with those on the crisis line, the center refers them to people and organizations that can help with their specific needs.
The center also provides emergency food, clothing and shelter as well as child advocates, a therapist and a lawyer. All of the services are free.
“We have an attorney who works with our agency so he helps with representation,” Evans said. “We have case managers that work with them on safety planning.”
Evans said Lake Martin Area United Way helps fund the center’s specific programs and day-to-day operations.
If the agency can’t help, it will try to find another agency to help those in need. For example, if the center can’t help with emergency clothing, it will turn to the Salvation Army, which is also a Lake Martin Area United Way agency.
“When a lot of people come they have the clothes on their back,” Evans said. “Not just that, United Way is also more like a family.”
Evans said supporting United Way helps the Domestic Violence Intervention Center. Donors can designate which agency they want to give their money to on United Way pledge cards.
“Your dollar stretches for real when it goes to United Way,” Evans said.
There were 4,466 domestic violence calls to local law enforcement agencies in all five counties from Oct. 1, 2017 to Sept. 30, 2018, according to Evans.
“It’s not something that’s decreasing unfortunately,” Evans said. “We get calls at all hours of the night and we work to try to provide those safety services for those who are fleeing. We’re here to address that need.”
To contact the 24-hour crisis line, call 334-749-1515. For more information on the Domestic Violence Intervention center, visit its Facebook page.