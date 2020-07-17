A mother can usually discern the most unique details or scars of her child’s body but Ashlee Nicole Mullis took this keen sense a step further when she spotted what she believed to be her 3-year-old daughter’s doll in a post on Facebook — from one little mark.
When a kind stranger shared a photo of a lost doll she found floating in Lake Martin, through happenstance, Mullis caught wind of it.
“(Someone) made a post, and I’m a member of the Wind Creek Camping Buddies page and someone shared it on there,” Mullis said. “I saw it and the only thing that stood out was the little pen mark on the forehead. I knew it was my daughter’s.”
Paislee Mullis’ to-go baby doll stays in her mother’s car so she’s available for trips to the doctor’s office or weekends camping at Wind Creek.
“I was thinking it was still in my car,” Mullis said. “Had I not seen the post, I would have never known.”
The good Samaritan found the doll near Wind Creek Marina, which was right by the Mullis’ campsite for the Fourth of July weekend.
“Last time I saw (Paislee) with the doll was the day of the Fourth at our campsite,” Mullis said. “I don’t care if she gets it dirty so she was swimming and took it out in the water and probably let it go and didn’t pay attention.”
However, Paislee would have been devastated had she realized the doll was not in the car for her next trip.
“She’s had it since she was born,” Mullis said. “She would have noticed and been upset.”
Right after Paislee turned 2 years old she got her hands on a Sharpie marker and drew all over the doll. Over the course of the year, through playing and washing, the marker all faded out, except one little mark: The one on her forehead that was the key to bringing her home safely.
The Facebook post read, “I need your help. Found that baby doll floating in Lake Martin short before the storm hit. Not too far away from the Wind Creek State Park. We rescued her and she is doing fine now. Pretty sure baby doll’s mama is very upset. So please help me to find her mom. Please share. The baby doll’s mama or the dolls ‘grandparents’ can contact me here on Facebook.”
Once Mullis saw the post, she commented it was likely her daughter’s.
“Someone tagged (the woman who posted the message) and she then messaged me and asked me to be sure,” Mullis said. “I knew if we still had it, it’d be in the car so me and my son cleaned the car out top to bottom and couldn’t find it. I told her, ‘It’s gotta be hers because it’s gone.’”
The baby doll’s rescuer put the prized possession in the mail back to its rightful owner and Paislee is eagerly awaiting its arrival.
“I thought it was amazing,” Mullis said. “There is still kind of hope in the world.”