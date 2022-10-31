A popular health and nutrition drink business has a new owner.
Elizabeth Davis will lead Tallapoosa Nutrition after she purchased the company earlier this fall. After acquiring the establishment from originalfounders Micki and Matthew Knox,Davis officially assumed ownership on September 1.
The Dadeville business community welcomed Davis to the downtown area last week, with the Lake Martin-Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremonyat the specialty drink cafe Monday, Oct. 24.
A Wetumpka-native, Davis described the moment as a homecoming and noted Dadeville's hospitality since she moved to the area a year ago.
“I wanted to be closer to home, and I got the opportunity to take ownership of [Tallapoosa Nutrition] and it has been a blessing. It's been a really good transition,” Davis said.
Before moving to Dadeville, Davis owned Auburn Nutrition,a similarnutritional shake franchise, but expanded to Lake Martinto provide healthier dining options for her hometown region.
“I think in a small town, people don't have enough choices, and having a healthy option now is amazing,” she said. “I am absolutely very blessed to have a ton of support, and everyone has been very understanding [with the transition] and I'm trying to just keep everything great for them.”
Davis initially foundedLake Life Nutrition along Highway 49, butafter discoveringTallapoosa Nutrition, sought to merge the businesses. Now sister-stores, Davis is striving to provide healthy food, but theconvenience and speedy service associated with the fast-food industry.
“We like to say this is like fast-food for healthy people because the shakes are quick and easy, but it's good for you. It’s all low sugar, low fat and low calorie, but high protein,” she said.
Tallapoosa Nutrition offers a variety of shakes, drinks and pastries as well as “Fuel Bowls,” which mix fruit and other healthy ingredients with varioustoppings.
Being located at the heart of Dadeville in the city’s downtown square, Davis plans to serve the community with more than just healthy and delicious treats. She is also helping her serve those in need asTallapoosa Nutrition and Zazu’s Verandah recently partnered together to host a fall food drive.
Tallapoosa Nutrition has its doors open for donation drop-offs during normal operating hours which are Monday to Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
During those hours, customers can likely find Davis where she hopes to be for the foreseeable future.
“I didn't know this was what I wanted to do years ago, but now that I am, I definitely can’t see myself doing anything else,” she said. “I plan to do this until whenever God tells me that I'm done.”
Tallapoosa Nutrition and Zazu’s Verandah are hosting a Fall Food Drive to support the Dadeville community from now until Dec. 20. Donations will be going to Loaves and Fishes and First Baptist Church Dadeville Food Pantry.
