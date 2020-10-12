Dadeville resident Mike Parker is beside himself.
For the third time in the last few months, dogs have found ways into his chicken pen and coop killing chickens along the way. Some of the chickens were not even Parker’s. The most recent killing happened under the cover of dark Wednesday night or early Thursday morning, Parker said.
“When the dogs first got in, I only had Rhode Island Reds,” Parker said. “A friend loaned me four chickens so I could have eggs.”
After dogs took out the first set, Parker didn’t give up. He made a few repairs and improvements to his chicken coop and pen.
“I bought a pair of Red Sea Brights,” Parker said. “They killed them.”
Parker then put two more in the coop — Malaysian Seramas this time.
“I only has these for a week,” Parker said. “I kept thinking I would catch a dog out in the pen.”
In the most recent attack, Parker said the dogs chewed through fencing for dogs then scratched at a door until the lock was broken obtaining entrance into the coop. Parker said he disposed of the two chickens but numerous feathers were still on the floor of the coop.
Parker also has a farm off of Dudleyville Road. He has had chickens there in the past but never had a problem with dogs.
“I have lost a few chickens to a possum, raccoons, hawks but no K-9s,” Parker said. “I have had coyotes come up but they never got one.”
Dadeville hasn’t adopted a leash ordinance. Residents have complained to the Dadeville City Council about dogs attacking chickens in the past and threatenly approaching walking residents.
Parker said he plans to address the Dadeville City Council about the recurring issue. At the moment he doesn’t believe the Dadeville Police Department can do much.
“I can’t fuss at the police because they don’t have an ordinance to enforce,” Parker said.
Parker said the costs are adding up from adding additional fencing to keep dogs out. He has even put a top on portions of his chicken pen. But the pen and coop can be only a drop in the bucket.
“The hatching eggs for these varieties can cost $5 and more and they are not guaranteed to produce a chicken,” Parker said. “There are some varieties where the bird can fetch hundreds. It costs too much. There has got to be a way to deal with dogs.”
Parker said he believes the dogs that attacked his chickens are roaming free in the neighborhood where a pet owner is not taking care of them. Parker said the issue has him worried about his grandchildren ages 2, 3 and 4.
“My wife won’t go outside much with the little ones — definitely not at night,” Parker said. “She will only do it with me. A dog that can rip through wire consistently with that much power — what can one bite do to a child?”