Jamal Robinson was killed in a shooting earlier this month, but court documents reveal he likely fired a weapon too.
Incident reports reveal Robinson was likely one of at least two parties shooting at “Ballfield” in Goodwater as two guns of different calibers and multiple bullet casings of different calibers were recovered in the area following Robinson’s death.
The documents in court records detail a 9mm gun found about 12 feet from Robinson and Glock 23 .40 caliber found on a nearby step. In the area of the shooting three. 40 caliber casings were found and seven 9 mm casings along with one unfired 5.56 round.
A witness told investigators Jumarkis Cook was traveling with the witness from Alexander City to Goodwater on the evening of the shooting. They proceeded to the “Ballfield” at the corner of Jacobs and Park streets “where there is some children’s recreation equipment.”
The witness told investigators Cook pointed out Robinson.
“There goes that dude that got my car,” the witness told investigators. “I hope he ain’t going to do nothing crazy.”
The witness told investigators Robinson pulled a gun from the wheel area of a white Mercury sedan, “rack it and people begin running” and Robinson began firing at Jumarkis Cook.
Robinson would fall according to the witness.
According to the report, Cook left the scene but called 911 to inform authorities where he was at.
Cook spoke with investigators stating he spoke with someone else before he left Alexander City “in an attempt to locate some weed.”
An exchange for marijuana was to take place at the “Ballfield.” Cook told authorities Robinson came from around the Mercury pulling a gun from around the car and told Cook he was going to kill Robinson.
“Cook alleges he ducked down and then pulled a gun from his waist and shot back at Robinson twice,” the report states.
Cook said he fired one or two more shots before leaving the scene.
Cook told investigators he had an issue with Robinson a few weeks earlier where Cook alleges Robinson took his car for a joy ride. Cook said he pushed Robinson down after he returned the car.
Another witness gives a similar account but doesn’t mention Robinson fired a gun.
“He pulled out his gun and shoot (Robinson),” the witness said. “(Robinson) ducked down on the passenger side of (a car) and (Cook) will fire two or three more shots.”
The witness describes Robinson laying on his back with arms outstretched.
“(Cook) walks over to (Robinson) and shot him in the head.”
Another witness described seeing a crowd run, then hearing gunfire but didn’t see who was shooting.
Cook was charged with murder, reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit and firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
Cook is out of the Coosa County Jail after posting a $250,000 bond Aug. 13.