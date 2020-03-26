With the novel coronavirus continuing to spread and four confirmed cases reported in Tallapoosa County as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, there have been questions raised about how this virus would affect pets.
According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, there is currently no evidence pets become sick from the SARS-CoV-2 (which causes COVID-19) and no evidence dogs or cats can be a source of infection, including spreading COVID-19 to people.
“Coronavirus is a family of viruses and some are specific to animals,” Wayside Animal Clinic veterinarian Dr. Susan Martin said. “It’s not the same one that is spreading in humans. Animals have their own species-specific versions that’s been around for years.”
Canine coronavirus infections, known as CCoV, is a highly infectious intestinal infection in dogs especially puppies. This is not the same virus as SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 and CCoV in turn cannot affect people, according to Veterinary Centers of America.
Cats can contract a feline coronavirus, which can cause feline infectious peritonitis (FIP). FIP is not contagious but has a nearly 100% mortality rate. The feline coronavirus does not guarantee a cat will get FIP from it, according to AVMA.
Pet owners should still take precautions and be prepared should they become ill with COVID-19. The AVMA website recommends identifying another household member as willing to care for a pet if the owner can’t. Prepare an emergency kit with at least two weeks worth of the pet’s food and any necessary medications.
“Although there have been no reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people with COVID-19 should limit contact with pets until more information is known about the virus,” the AVMA website reads.
It is highly unlikely a human could contract COVID-19 by petting or playing with a pet either because pet’s hair is porous and fibrous.
“Take the same common sense approach and wash your hands before and after interacting with animals,” AVMA website reads. “Ensure your pet is well groomed and regularly clean your pet’s food bowls, bedding and toys.”
The World Health Organization stated Wednesday there is currently no evidence pets have infected humans with COVID-19 or transmitted COVID-19.
If a dog or cat is experiencing diarrhea, lethargy, low appetite, low energy, runny nose or high temperature, it may have a form of species-specific coronavirus and should be taken to a vet.
Wayside Animal Hospital is still operating under normal business hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday but is asking pet owners to call 256-329-9900 from their cars and someone will come out to take the pet inside.
Alexander City Veterinary Clinic is still open and accepting appointments. It also is asking owners to stay in their vehicles and call 256-234-6751 from the parking lot. Dr. Angela Smith is investigating options for some cases using telemedicine.