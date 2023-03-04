With the upcoming legislative session starting on March 7, Rep. Ed Oliver is sponsoring the pre-filed “divisive concepts” bill, HB7.
Rep. Oliver said this bill is meant to prevent divisions among students and keep the civil classroom. A similar bill, HB312, was also sponsored by Rep. Oliver in 2022, and the bill passed in the House but was left pending in the Senate.
“Divisive concepts” and CRT
Critical Race Theory (CRT),” as defined by Merriam Webster Dictionary, is “a group of concepts used for examining the relationship between race and the laws and legal institutions of a country.”
While HB7 is known as an anti-CRT bill, CRT is not explicitly mentioned. Rep. Oliver said the “divisive concepts” listed in the bill are related to CRT and the idea is to keep these concepts out of the classroom.
“If you look at what the ‘divisive concepts’ are, obviously CRT is the tool that we're trying to circle around here,’ Rep. Oliver said. “But it's using race, religion or sex as a way to separate kids and make them not like each other. It is to prevent racializing and sexualizing kids primarily.”
The “divisive concepts” are stated in the bill as followed:
“a. That any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.
b. That individuals should be discriminated against or adversely treated solely because of their race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin.
c. That the individual moral character of an individual is solely determined by his or her race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin.
d. That solely by virtue of an individual’s race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin, the individual is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or subconsciously.
e. That individuals, by virtue of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin, are inherently responsible for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin.
f. That fault, blame or bias should be assigned to a race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin or to members of a race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin, solely on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin.
g. That any individual should be asked to accept, acknowledge, affirm or assent to a sense of guilt, complicity or a need to apologize solely on the basis of his or her race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin.”
CRT was originally formed by legal scholars such as Derrick Bell, Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic. Robert White, professor at Alabama State University, said CRT is first and foremost a theory.
“It has more to do with a method of calculating punitive damages and discrimination lawsuits than anything,” White said.
In the past 30 years White has been teaching, he said CRT rarely came up until Black Lives Matter movement leaders started using the term in some of their speeches. Since then, CRT has been taken into the public eye.
“Critical race theory, I think, has been blown way out of proportion,” he said. “I think it has been glamorized to a point where it doesn't have any meaning to us; it’s just a loud catchphrase.”
White said anti-CRT bills in general are more about power control than about race.
“They see the conversations as a threat to their power,” he said. “There's no major push out there for Black history to be taught in school curriculums, neither black nor white, but what they want to do is they want to eliminate all conversations that deal with race in a qualitative and quantitative manner.”
Educators and teaching history
In Section 4 of the bill it states “nothing in this act,” followed by a list of what the bill will not prevent an employee or a contractor of a state agency, local board of education or public institution of higher education from doing.
Rep. Oliver said one of the main concerns he has heard surrounding the bill is how it will affect the teaching of Black history. In section 4 the bill states it does not “prohibit the teaching of topics or historical events in a historically accurate context.”
Rep. Oliver said the issues that could arise is when deciding what is considered history.
“The only place that would ever be an issue is when there's a basic disagreement over what constitutes history and what doesn't,” he said. “I think the argument would be, issues like the 1619 project, to be taught as true history would be a problem.”
According to the website, the 1619 project is a collection of works that “reframed our understanding of American history by placing slavery and its continuing legacy at the center of our national narrative.”
Oliver later explained the 1619 project could be taught as a collection of poems and short stories. In the process of designing this bill, he said they have met with members of all 12 of the system’s schools, members of secondary education and attorneys.
“Even the NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People), we've met with them to make sure they're happy with it and of course, they're not,” he said. “They see anything like this as an attack on teaching Black history, but I think we've framed it well enough that I just don't see that as being an issue with it.”
Oliver said another aspect of the bill is educators are allowed a warning before any action is taken, and these disciplinary actions will be made locally.
“The bill is designed so that the teacher gets counseled, saying ‘don't do that anymore,’ and they stop,” he said. “If they don't and there's a second occurrence and it's obvious. ‘in knowingly’ is the word that we used, then the local school board, the local superintendent, could actually discipline that teacher.”
Oliver went on to explain the bill was written in such a way that will not make teachers feel like the government is telling them how to teach, and keeping the enforcement decisions in the hands of the local school system is one way they did that.
First Amendment regarding students
The bill defines a student as “any individual enrolled in a public K-12 school or public institution of higher education.” In regards to the First Amendment rights, White said the bill defines “student” in a way that puts everyone on the same level.
“When you look at the Federal Court precedent, that's unfounded,” he said.
For example, in Healy v James (1972) the court ruled with a unanimous decision in favor of Healy, establishing a precedent that state universities have access to the First Amendment with the same weight as the general public does.
This differs from public elementary and secondary schools where cases, such as Bethel School district v Fraser 1986, established First Amendment rights do not extend to public elementary and secondary students if it interferes with the school’s ability to fulfill its duty.
Rep. Oliver explained the “divisive concepts” bill is not focused on whether a student can or cannot speak about certain topics. Instead, it’s about not forcing a student to speak.
“The First Amendment is already decided, because college is not compulsory, and you don't have to send your kids there, then the First Amendment applies to them to the point that there's very little you can do with college as far as regulating what they teach,” Rep. Oliver said. “The only thing we have done is what is passed in other places, and it has been challenged in court as well is — you can't compel speech.”
In Section 2 of the HB7, it outlines that a student doesn’t have to share their point of view on any “divisive concept.”
However, White said by making certain topics taboo to discuss, the bill is limiting conversations and is minimizing the “marketplace of ideas” that the First Amendment is meant to foster.
“What is at stake is public conversation,” White said. “They want to make college professors and students enrolled in state institutions, they want to make their conversation a matter of state interest and that is totally against what this country stands for. It is totalitarian.”
HB7 was pre-filed in Jan. 2023 and the first reading of the bill is set for Tuesday.