ed oliver
Representative Ed Oliver sponsors a “divisive concepts” bill, HB7, for the next state legislative session starting March 7. In 2022, Rep. Oliver sponsored a similar bill, which passed in the House, but was left pending in the senate.

 File / The Outlook

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

