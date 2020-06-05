Love and unity was the underlying message at Strand Park on Thursday morning among community members of different races, local officials and anyone with a voice to be heard.
Benjamin Russell graduate Christian Carwell organized a peaceful protest in support of George Floyd, the black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, to stand in solidarity with Floyd’s family and the nationwide issue of racism.
“This event is being held to honor George Floyd and to stand together as one against racism and inequality in the world,” Carwell said. “To let George’s family know we support them and we’re here for them and stand by them in Alabama.”
Carwell reiterated on his Facebook post and to all he spoke with violence and aggression would not be tolerated at the protest.
“I’m having this and if you’re blue, black, yellow or red, I don’t care,” Carwell said prior to the event. “We need to come together as a community and show support in the right way. I don’t want this to be construed into something else. For once, can we just stand together and stand for something good when we know something bad has been done?”
And peaceful it was as more than 60 community members gathered to speak their minds, raise signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and show love to the black community. A large number of police officers also surrounded the perimeter of the park.
Signs from white protestors read, “My friends deserve to feel as safe and protected as I do” and “I will never be able to walk in your shoes but we stand with you.”
Pastors, community leaders, parents, educators and more all stood as a united front against the crisis.
Alex City councilmember Scott Hardy echoed this community should be just that — unified.
“Alex City has its own problems but it’s a place of unity and we have to do better and do more,” Hardy said at the protest. “Silence is no longer an option or to be tolerated.”
Showing up to endorse the message of the protest is a great first step but Hardy urged listeners to continue the dialogue.
“If you look like me, educate those not in our circle to understand our outrage,” he said. “If you don’t look like me, be receptive and open your eyes and ears to what people are telling you. It can’t just be here today; it must continue. Race relations is an uncomfortable topic but change is done by doing unprecedented things.”
Arlean Wyckoff followed up Hardy’s sentiment urging young people to vote and use that platform to have their voices heard and elect leaders who will make good decisions for the country, state and city.
Sean Bland was happy to see a mixed crowd turn out but would have liked to see a larger numbers of participants.
“It’s not enough people out here that need to be part of humanity and doing the right thing,” Bland said.
He turned his attention to law enforcement and expressed people should not blame the actions of one on the whole.
“The police is not the problem,” Bland said. “There is evil all over doing injustice. A lot of these guys are good guys. We’re here talking about the ones who do something inhumane and had a choice.”
As a mother of a black son, Jackie Strong spoke about the fear she faces daily and discussed how her son had been specifically harassed and stopped by the police for driving his red Mustang GT.
“It was bought with legitimate money,” Strong said. “When I try to get an explanation for why they keep stopping my son, I can’t.”
She went on to tell a story about her nephew who graduated from Auburn University and has a good job so he drives a Mercedes.
“He got stopped for a seat belt — a seat belt — and was handcuffed and they called for backup,” Strong said. “Love will cover a multitude of sins. We need to be one big family. If one hurts, we all hurt.”
Others spoke out about similar mistreatment their children have faced from local law enforcement and drove home the point the issue is alive and well even if it doesn’t seem visible to all. Another young black man reminded the community desensitization is prevalent and the reason behind how people can sit and watch the video of Floyd’s treatment by the police and wonder how many more lives must be lost to make a change.
Alexander City Police Department deputy chief James Easterwood said on behalf of the ACPD, the behavior of the Minneapolis officers who played a part in Floyd’s death or stood by and watched it happen is not condoned or supported.
“Our police department is now 28% diversified and we are working to continue to love everyone,” Easterwood said. “We try to treat everyone as we would want to be treated.”
Lt. Rashunsky McKinney, who is a black police officer and also a training coordinator, said he’s been in law enforcement for 10 years and tries to instill his personal values into his work.
“My job needs to be to change the hearts and minds of people, which is harder than it sounds,” McKinney said. “I try to police in a way that lines up with my core values. I never arrest out of anger. I never want someone to have a hardship. I hope to change the outlook of the future through educating the public.”
Mayor Tommy Spraggins said he feels the police department has an excellent relationship with the community but improvement can always be made.
“We will learn from this incident and what happened will make us a better community,” Spraggins said. “Words are meaningless without action. It starts with individuals and treating each other with love. It’s good to have this healthy discussion and I hope it rubs off on other cities and makes a better world.”
Stacy and Valerie Tuttle and their three young children were present with signage at the protest and reached out to the community with open arms.
“I am a Christian first, husband second, a father, preacher, pastor, friend,” LifePoint Church pastor Stacy Tuttle said. “To my black friend, what can I do to include you in my life? What can we do to make a better community? We teach our kids to see the injustice and know it’s wrong. Anything I can ever do, please come see me.”
Alex City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford watched the video of Floyd with his daughter and wife and cried for everyone involved.
“I was crying for George Floyd as his last breath was senseless,” Lankford said. “I cried for his family who has to watch that. I cried for the officer because we aren’t born with that instinct; it’s a taught and learned behavior. Instead of being a murderer he could have been a model.”
Along with reading, writing and math, Lankford said students will be engrained with kindness while at school.
“You can always be more kind,” he said.
Benjamin Russell teacher Laura Burroughs was a vocal participant for her students who she wants to see succeed.
“As an educator, I stand in my class and urge my students of color to work hard and achieve their dreams,” Burroughs said. “However, the reality is the odds are stacked against them due to a systemic bias in our society. So I am here to show my support for social justice and reform. I stand with them; it’s important for us to acknowledge these issues affecting minorities that need to be addressed.”
A sign reading “You Matter to Me” was held by Alex City Church of Christ pastor Brendan Chance who referenced his upbringing in Selma. As a kid he remembers asking his grandparents what they did during that historic march for black citizens’ right to vote.
“They said, ‘We stayed home,’” Chance said. “Well I didn’t want to stay home this time. It matters; you matter; I want to do more than nothing.”
Alex City resident Barbara Sokol also grew up in Selma and remembers distinctly her interaction with black people in her neighborhood as very cordial and like family.
“It’s emotional for me,” Sokol said. “My daddy always believed in authority when they took care of people. But I am protesting years of institutional racism. I am protesting hatred. We remember George Floyd and his life. We are responsible; it’s on us.”