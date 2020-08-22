Joseph Fuller is seeking change in Alexander City.
The Alexander City native is like many wanting to see better paying jobs and growth and said the city has many of the things businesses and industries are looking for. Fuller said he is running for city council District 5 because everyone else seems to be on the same page and he wants to be different.
“I got involved in this because I felt like I was not happy with the direction of the city,” Fuller said at the TPI Political Forum. “I’m still not happy with the direction of the city. If you’re happy with the direction of this city then by all means vote for my opponent. If you want some change and you’re not happy with the direction of the city vote for me on Aug. 25.”
Fuller said he is neighbors with District 5 councilmember Chris Brown and in the same neighborhood as Mayor Tommy Spraggins but living near them doesn’t mean Fuller agrees with them. Although Fuller disagrees with the direction of the city, he agrees with most on what will make Alexander City better. He agrees economic development is key but said it will not happen until the COVID-19 pandemic passes.
Recruiting businesses along the U.S. Highway 280 corridor will require cooperation, according to Fuller.
“When these companies come in, they know the demographics of the area,” Fuller said. “They see an ideal place to place their business based on that. Highway 280 has a lot of commerce that goes back and forth from Birmingham to Auburn. There is a very good opportunity for us to take advantage of some of that like Sylacauga has done.”
Fuller has municipal experience through serving as the town attorney for Eclectic, the city prosecutor in Roanoke and as the municipal judge in Jacksons Gap. Though he hasn’t served as an elected official, he has already started homework on ways other towns have been successful in growing.
“I called the president of the (Sylacauga) council Lee Perryman and I discussed it with Lee,” Fuller said. “I’m like, ‘Lee, what are you guys doing up there that we are doing different?’.”
Fuller said it appears from his conversations with Perryman councilmembers in Sylacauga are more active in the community and its organizations.
One thing must change within the Alexander City City Hall according to Fuller.
“Sylacauga has changed their permitting, which Alex City could use some of that,” Fuller said. “They changed their permitting process to make it easier for businesses and make it more efficient and help these businesses who want to come in and get the permits issued, buildings built, get the commerce going.”
Fuller sees other changes within the city as well to help retain employees the city trains to maintain services for city residents.
“Tthe problem is the Tier 2 that new people come in on is like 25% less in benefits than Tier 1,” Fuller said. “Alex City has a great opportunity. We haven’t taken the opportunity to move back to Tier 1 because of the $12 million we have spent on the sales office. I think our crew is a little timid to moving that back to Tier 1.
The move to Tier 1 benefits will ultimately save the city money in the long run, according to Fuller.
“The amount of money we spend on training, especially our first responders, is huge,” Fuller said “If they come in here and we pay to have them trained and Sylacauga has Tier 1 and we have Tier 2, they are going to leave to go to Sylacauga. It is going to be the same thing with other cities.”
Fuller said he supports the new high school after speaking with Alexander City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Lankford and past board president Denise Bates. Fuller said the new school will save the system $1 million per year that can be put back into educating children. Improving the education system will ultimately lead to better job opportunities through the recruitment of industry and business.
With some changes, Fuller believes Alexander City could be mentioned with other growing cities in Alabama with some work.
“I think that Alex City could be the next Fairhope or possibly the next Auburn,” Fuller said. “I think we have lots of opportunity. I think that if we can work together, I know everybody says that but whoever gets elected, we are going to have to work together as a group of city leaders business leaders and with boards around town.”