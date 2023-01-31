Federal agencies are currently assisting Tallapoosa County residents after issuing a disaster declaration for the region last week.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has recognized Tallapoosa County as a major disaster area following a Jan. 12 long-track tornado that swept through the county and surrounding areas.
FEMA representatives surveyed the county’s storm damage earlier this month, according to Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran, and based on the assessment determined Tallapoosa County qualified for both public and individual assistance.
FEMA representatives began visiting the county beginning Jan. 27 in an attempt to provide aid to area residents affected by recent storms, according to Moran.
“They're gonna go door to door to the people that are home, and where we know where the damage was and see if they can assist them,” Moran said.
Moran said current assessments have determined at least 30 homes countywide were impacted based on damage criteria from FEMA. According to Moran, the Jan. 12 storm destroyed 10 homes and severely damaged another 20, including five rental properties in Tallapoosa County.
According to Moran, authentic FEMArepresentatives will present ID name badges and credentials when approaching county residents.
The federal agency also plans to establish a disaster recovery center in the future where people can go and inquire about available assistance in-person. Moran said a location for the facility has yet to be determined.
"They will in the future set up a disaster recovery center. It’s to be determined where that location will be, but it will be where people can go and sit down face to face also,” Moran said.
In addition to FEMA, theU.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)designated Tallapoosa County as a storm disaster area earlier this month, which qualified affected business owners or residents for the federal agency’s disaster assistance loans.Individuals must start the process with FEMA before being referred to SBA.
Those seeking FEMA disaster assistance can fill out an application online or on the agency’s app or by calling 1-800-621-3362. There is a 60-day sign up period that ends on March 16.
