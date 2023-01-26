FEMA announced a disaster recovery center will open Friday in Coosa County.
Rockford Baptist Church off of Highway 231 will become the disaster recovery center for the county starting Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. Previously on Jan. 20, FEMA announced assistance for the county.
According to the press release, the center will provide one-on-one help to survivors of the Jan. 12 tornados, severe storms and straight-winds.
At the center, FEMA and state recovery specialists as well as the U.S. Small Business Administration will be in attendance. Survivors will be able to inquire about available assistance and updates on assistance.
To apply for assistance, survivors can visit DisasterAssistance.gov, the FEMA app or by calling 800-621-3362. There also is a tutorial on how to apply for assistance through the FEMA YouTube page.
According to the National Weather Service’s (NWS) report, parts of Coosa County were classified at EF-3 in terms of the tornado damage on Jan. 12.
