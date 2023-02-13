Sunday marked exactly one month since a long-track tornado swept through Tallapoosa County, and the road to recovery continues as storm survivors receive both local and national aid.
The violent severe weather Jan. 12 resulted in devastation throughout Tallapoosa County as a long-track EF-2, and in some places an EF-3, tornado left a path of destruction across Alabama, according to a report the National Weather Service published.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran said the storm specifically destroyed 10 homes, and severely damaged another 20 residences. However, he noted the extensive dedication of local residents and municipal utility departments expedited the county’s recovery process during the initial hours and days following the storm.
“Our utilities and the road crews and all those people that got out in the first hours after the storm were able to clear roadways, so emergency vehicles could get in and out. That's a huge plus for us,” Moran said. “ In those first hours, that's a huge difference. All of that plays a big role in creating resiliency. It takes everybody working together and helping each other.”
Despite extensive property damage, Moran said Tallapoosa County suffered no fatalities during the storm with only injuries reported.
In the weeks that have followed, Tallapoosa County has focused on debris clean-up as well as long-term recovery as the damage was significant enough that the federal government announced a disaster declaration for Tallapoosa County on Jan. 26.
For the past two weeks, federal agencies have assisted storm recovery efforts in the area as Moran said the Federal EMA determined Tallapoosa County qualified for both public and individual assistance.
As a result, has established a disaster recovery center in Alexander City, which opened Friday and is at Central Alabama Community College. It is operated by Tallapoosa County EMA, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“I would encourage everyone to take advantage of that because it's dependent upon people coming in as to how long it stays open. If after a few days, it's not utilized, they will close it and move on to other places,” Moran said. “This is definitely a chance to get face-to-face and get questions answered that people have.”
Issa Mansaray, a FEMA external affairs and media relations specialist, encouraged residents in urgent need of long-term aid, including temporary rental housing or financial assistance in replacing belongings, to visit at the earliest opportunity.
“FEMA is working in collaboration with the state of Alabama. In these disasters, there are people who have lost many things, their properties, their homes. So FEMA comes in to make sure that we get the help that is needed,” Mansaray said.
To date FEMA has approved more than $4.3 million in grants to homeowners and renters, including more than $3.4 million in housing assistance, and the SBA has approved more than $2.7 million in low interest disaster loans for homeowners and businesses. Regular hours for the DRC are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; it’s located in Room 202 of the Betty Carol Graham Technology Center.
In addition to the DRC, survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362.