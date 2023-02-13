Disaster recovery center
On Saturday, the Tallapoosa County EMA, FEMA and SBA officials established a disaster recovery center at Central Alabama Community College. 

 By William Marlow

Sunday marked exactly one month since a long-track tornado swept through Tallapoosa County, and the road to recovery continues as storm survivors receive both local and national aid.

