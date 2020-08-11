New Site and its water customers saw no water Tuesday morning but the problem was rectified by Tuesday afternoon.
New Site supplies water to its citizens and beyond the city limits to Daviston and Goldville. But an issue was discovered Tuesday morning at a pumping station near Hillabee Creek that
supplies water to much of northeast Tallapoosa County.
“We had a major leak,” New Site Mayor Phil Blasingame said. “The water line turned up into the building there had a large break.”
Blasingame said the issue was discovered when a poultry farmer used water Tuesday morning to cool chicken houses. New Site’s water tanks store water to help keep a supply stored and for water pressure but that was not the case Tuesday.
“It went empty (Tuesday) morning,” Blasingame said. “We had some water customers in outlying areas without water.”
With the problem quickly identified, Blasingame said three employees from the Alexander City Water Department helped two employees from New Site quickly identify the leak before Ballard Construction made the repair.
“Thankfully it was all done by 1 p.m.,” Blasingame said.
Ballard Construction did the construction of the town’s large water improvement project over the last couple of years. Now the water system will slowly return to normal with normal water pressure.
“The tanks are still filling,” Blasingame said. “It takes several hours for them to fill up.”