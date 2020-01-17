After seven years of leadership, Dadeville Public Library director Abbi Mangarelli’s last day is Friday. Mangarelli said it was a hard choice, but she lives in Auburn and found a job closer to home.
“I feel like I’m ready for a new challenge and a new adventure,” Mangarelli said. “I think I’ve done the best I can do at the library and it’s someone else’s turn to see what they can do.”
Mangarelli will now work in real estate closings.
Celebrating Halloween, Banned Books Week, which recognizes books challenged from being sold or placed in libraries, and summer reading were programs started under Mangarelli’s leadership.
“We do Banned Books Week every year,” Mangarelli said. “We love to dress up for that one.”
Working with children, hosting storytime and the summer reading program were all things Mangarelli enjoyed. The library also held “Where’s Waldo?” and Dewey the Bookworm searches throughout downtown businesses.
“(I liked) seeing (the children’s) expressions when they got a prize like when they won a book,” Mangarelli said. “Showing kids the new books, watching their eyes light up at all the possibilities (was great).”
Mangarelli also started Lego brick builders, a Lego activity, and invited Auburn University’s Southeastern Raptor Center for children.
“That’s something we started a couple years ago to get kids away from devices and use their hands to learn and to play,” Mangarelli said.
Dadeville Mayor Wayne Smith said, “She’s done a beautiful job. We hate to see her go. She ran her department efficiently and effectively.”
Mangarelli is proud the library received three collection development grants which totaled $30,000. The money brought in juvenile fiction and nonfiction and adult nonfiction books, increasing the library’s circulation.
“There are a lot of things I have learned about myself and working with the public —most of it good,” Mangarelli said. “I’ve gotten really good at showing people how to do things on a computer. People need more technology help.”
Dadeville City Clerk Debbie Minor said Mangarelli never went over the library’s budget.
“She was very efficient in what she did and very mindful of her budget,” Minor said.
The daughter of a U.S. Airman, Mangarelli lived in Europe with her family before settling in Alexander City. Mangarelli graduated from Benjamin Russell in 2004.
Mangarelli majored in business at Auburn University and worked as a background specialist before being hired at Dadeville Public Library.
She grew up reading and had her flashlight confiscated for reading after bedtime. Mangarelli’s grandmother Jane Anthony is also a librarian who gave Mangarelli a lot of advice when she first started at Dadeville.
“I was able to help bounce off ideas (her) and figure out what I was doing,” Mangarelli said.
Mangarelli will miss several patrons and the library’s staff.
Her advice for the next library director is to teach people to use computers and to keep pushing programs even when there is low attendance.
“That was one of the hard things was getting people come to a program,” Mangarelli said. “All of our programs are free. All of them have (something for everyone) involved and all of them are fun.”