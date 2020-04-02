Niffer’s Place at the Lake is turning the doom and gloom of the current COVID-19 pandemic into some lighthearted fun by greeting its curbside customers in costume.
“The idea came from (owner) Keely (Beasecker),” Niffer’s bartender Ben Kimbrel said. “She’s just so fun-loving, loves kids and loves making people’s days better. She just wants to see people smile and laugh.”
The Niffer’s owner ordered blowup dinosaur, hippopotamus and sumo wrestler getups for employees to wear. They’re being “protected” from virus exposure while having a little fun while doing it.
“Everyone loves them,” Kimbrel said. “The kids really like them. One truck that pulled up had two or three kids who got so excited and wanted to take pictures with employees who were dressed in the sumo and dino costumes. They just loved it.”
Children are anticipating the arrival of these goofy guests, which is creating more awareness Niffer’s is still in business and ready to serve.
“I got a call one night at work from a lady who said, ‘My daughter wants to know if the dinosaur will be handing out food tonight,’” Kimbrel said.
People can still come inside to pay as long as its only a few at a time, but Kimbrel thinks curbside is the way to go.
“It’s been great so far,” he said. “All the support with the community and customers, it’s just been amazing. We were uncertain how it would do because this is a new thing we’ve never done before.”
But that doesn’t seem to be stopping people from ordering and supporting a local restaurant, even if the cooks get a little bogged down.
“Once we have a lot of orders in, we tend to get a little behind but people are so understanding,” Kimbrel said. “People have just been nice all around. They make sure to ask if I’m doing OK and if we’re all doing OK; they’re very supportive.”
To add to the joy, Niffer’s employees write sweet sentiments on the to-go boxes to make customers smile and to show their gratitude. Currently, they are sending out sweets — so far it’s been brownies or cookies — with every order as well.
“We’ve even made neon signs we hold up to let them know we’re open,” Kimbrel said.
The quirky poster boards read, “You know you want some nugs” and “Our parking lot is big like the food you dig.”
“We’re doing this to make light in a dark situation,” Kimbrel said. “We try to be a fun atmosphere and we like to make people’s day. We also wanted to get their attention, have fun and make the kids laugh.
“We really appreciate everyone’s support and appreciate the orders and people who have bought gift cards or any way they’re supporting Niffer’s.”
Niffer’s Place at the Lake is doing all curbside to-go orders, lunch specials, burger night and happy hour appetizers. Visit Niffer’s Place at the Lake Facebook page for updates.