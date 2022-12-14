Talisha Taylor, Dadeville Public Library assistant director, Dana Sims, Brenda Floyd, Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources director, and Angie Scott gather around the donated toys from this year’s toy drive.
With the help of the Dadeville community and public library, foster care children will be waking up to toys under their tree for Christmas.
Tallapoosa County Department of Human Resources and Dadeville Public Library partnered together for a toy drive from Nov. 8 to Dec. 7.
Of the three years the library has done this toy drive, Brenda Floyd, Tallapoosa County DHR director, said this year’s was by far the largest donation they have received. She said it was at least three times, if not four times, more than what they have received in the past.
“It's just going to really spread a lot of happiness for our foster kids,” Floyd said. “And then that helps our foster families as well, because we do not expect our foster families to get Christmas [gifts] for our children. We want to take care of that.”
As of now, Floyd said they are sorting through their toy donations, and the toys will go to over 70 children in their foster care system. With any extra toys, they will also distribute them to their at-risk families and then to families in other units who may need that assistance.
“I am just very proud of the Dadeville community, and especially the Dadeville Public Library. They just stepped up — wanting to continue a mission for helping children,” Floyd said. “The library plays such an important part in this community and supports our children.”
Brooke Smith, director of the Dadeville Public Library, said as part of the drive they went door to door talking to local businesses about it. They were also able to have local churches come and get involved as well.
“Without the help of the Dadeville community, the toy drive would not have been possible. It was a huge success,” Smith said. “Thanks to all of you who donated and for sharing your blessings with others. I would also like to thank Brenda Floyd from Tallapoosa County DHR, for letting us be a part of this.”
