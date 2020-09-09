An Alexander City man is in the Tallapoosa County Jail on multiple charges following a shooting on Joseph Street on Tuesday.
Alexander City police chief Jay Turner said officers were able to quickly arrest Vincent Bias, 53, following a call to 911 dispatch of shots fired at a home on Joseph Street on Tuesday afternoon.
“Officers responded and found a victim who was shot in the arm,” Turner said. “The victim was transported to Russell Medical with non-lifethreatening injuries.”
According to court records Bias faces one count of first-degree assault and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He currently has no bond available to him.
Turner credited a good identification from a witness at the scene of the shooting for the quick arrest.
“Vincent Bias was identified as the shooter,” Turner said. “The i.d. was quickly obtained. We arrested Bias not long after during a traffic stop.”
Court records reveal an extensive criminal history for Bias including drug and other offenses such as assault. At the time of Tuesday’s shooting, Bias was out of jail on a $5,000 bond on a charge of certain person forbidden to carry a firearm.
The incident remains under investigation. Turner said the Joseph Street shooting is not connected to the early Sunday morning shooting at Benton Community Center.