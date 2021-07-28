Willie Frank Wyckoff was out of jail on a bond facing second-degree assault charges when he allegedly killed Michael Johnson, 70, Friday.
Wycoff was arrested Monday afternoon near Dadeville when he was served a warrant charging him with murder.
Court records describe how Johnson likely died, allegedly being struck multiple times in the head with a blunt object and a tree branch left in his mouth. Johnson was left in a wooded area near Highway 50.
At the time of Friday’s incident Wyckoff, 59, was out on a $5,000 bond from an August 2019 incident. Court records state “Wyckoff struck a victim multiple times with a closed fist.”
The U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force and Tallapoosa County Narcotic Task Force arrested Wycoff on Edgeview Drive "without incident," Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said in a statement Monday.
Wyckoff has had several criminal court proceedings over the last three decades according to court records. In 2006 Wyckoff pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in a plea agreement dismissing several other charges. In 1995 he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault.
As of press time, Wyckoff has not had a 72-hour hearing to determine if he is eligible for bond and the amount.
The Fifth Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office has filed a motion to revoke Wycoff’s bond related to the 2019 second-degree assault charge.