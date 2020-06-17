Tavaris Donta Brooks admitted he shot Marquis Ferrell in February but only after Ferrell pulled a gun on him.
Brooks, 41, of Alexander City is charged with murder in the death of Ferrell, 29, of Tuskegee. Brooks was before Tallapoosa County District Court Judge Kim Taylor for a preliminary hearing to determine if there was enough evidence for the case to proceed to the grand jury.
Alexander City Police Department Det. Jeremy Kolb said Brooks turned himself in just three hours after Ferrell was shot on K Street about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 1.
“(Brooks) called Lt. William Grant and told him he shot Mr. Ferrell,” Kolb said.
Kolb said Brooks came to the police department but he didn’t take a statement from Brooks at the time because he was intoxicated.
“Once Mr. Brooks was at the police department, he was very impaired,” Kolb said. “I didn’t think he was competent at the time.”
Kolb said he waited until more than 12 hours before speaking about the incident to Brooks who gave Kolb a written statement at the Tallapoosa County Jail.
“(Ferrell) drove by,” Brooks wrote according to the statement read by Kolb. “He came back and cut me off. A dude got out, pulled a gun and put it in my face. I knocked it out of my face and shot him.”
Kolb said video from a store and residence, Brooks’ statement and information from Ferrell’s girlfriend reveal Brooks encountered Ferrell’s girlfriend at a store.
“Mr. Brooks was hanging out front of the store having fun,” Kolb said the video showed.
Kolb said the girlfriend entered the store when Brooks made joking remarks to her about an incident at another store and how he would sexually assault her to take care of it. Kolb said Brooks was apologetic to the girlfriend after making those remarks. Kolb said the girlfriend forgot to purchase the four cigars she stopped to get on the way home and Ferrell returned to get them.
Kolb said the girlfriend told Ferrell how Brooks was dressed.
Kolb said another video shows the encounter between Brooks and Ferrell.
“From a residence camera, you can see Mr. Brooks walking up the sidewalk,” Kolb said. “You then see a car pull up. Ferrell opens the door and eight seconds later (Ferrell) is laying on the ground.”
Kolb said the quality of the video does not show the muzzle flash from a weapon or much detail about the incident. Kolb said a nurse helped with CPR at the scene until an ambulance arrived to take him to Russell Medical. Kolb said investigators interviewed the nurse, Ferrell’s girlfriend and another person on the scene of the shooting.
At the scene, investigators recovered four 9mm shell casings that were matched by the tool-mark division of the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to a gun turned into the department as belonging to Brooks.
Investigators looked through the car Ferrell traveled in finding a spent shell casing in the back passenger seat, a loaded ammunition magazine in the console and an aluminum baseball bat in the front passenger floorboard. Kolb said the shell casing had not been analyzed and no other weapons were recovered at the scene.
Kolb said Ferrell’s autopsy revealed no alcohol or drugs in his system and he died from two gunshots.
Taylor ruled there was enough evidence to present the case to a grand jury. Brooks is free on a $100,000 bond awaiting trial.