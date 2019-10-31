Every fall at least for the last decade employees of Valley Bank have hosted a luncheon honoring first responders.
“This is just a small token of appreciation for what you do for us every day,” Valley Bank’s Mark Spencer said. “Thank you for protecting us and keeping us safe.”
The employees have been hosting the luncheon and Whisker’s Catfish has taken care of the lunch but the icing on the cake is the homemade desserts.
“The employees take pride in the desserts,” Valley Bank’s Teresa Grier said.
First responders had a chance to sample many of the sweet treats. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Lt. Mark Fuller was especially fond of the cakes asking about who made a certain pound cake.
“It’s good,” Fuller said. “How much do you think she charges for it?”
First responders also enjoyed brownies, cookies, cakes, cupcakes, rice crispy treats, pies and banana pudding.
Officers with Alexander City Police Department, ALEA Troopers and Marine Patrol and firefighters with the Alexander City Fire Department took part in the lunch.