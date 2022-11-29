Gas pump file
Buy Now
File / The Outlook

Average gasoline prices in Alabama have fallen 9.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.09 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 21.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 7.9 cents in the last week and stands at $5.20 per gallon.

Tags

Recommended for you