Travel and hospitality are far from the mind when ideas of social distancing are mentioned but Wind Creek State Park is top of the list to escape the worries of COVID-19.
Since spring break, the staff of Wind Creek has yet to see a break in campers wanting to play in and on Lake Martin. Wind Creek superintendent Bruce Adams said park staff is used to seeing a spring break surge then a lull before summer. This year attendance has been unique.
“The question is when does it stop?” Adams said. “We were expecting to be busy for spring break but it never slowed up. Every weekend we have been within 25 to 50 sites of being at capacity of 586. Normally we gear up for the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays, but they were just normal weekends this year.
“Most summers we have 350 to 450 campers on normal weekends,” Adams said. “This summer has been 500-plus campers every week. Every weekend has been like a holiday.”
Adams said stays for both March and April were up more than 2,000 per month.
“I stopped tracking it after that,” Adams said.
Park gross revenue from camping, dayuse and the marina is up more than 43% year to date compared to last fiscal year, but expenses are up as well, especially staffing. In June campsites were occupied 64% of the time compared to 43% last year.
Adams said many of the park’s guests are new to camping, Wind Creek or both.
“There are a lot of new customers,” Adams said. “Some are coming from out of state, we have always had a good crowd come from Georgia and Florida. We have snowbirds in the winter. A lot of what we are seeing now are novice campers — campers who have recently purchased a RV. We have to explain how to hook stuff up. Many of the new campers are from instate and have never been to Wind Creek before.”
All the activity has been noticed at area stores. Alexander City officials have noted record sales tax collections for April and May. While some of the increase can be attributed to home improvements and construction projects, Alexander City Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Ed Collari said the park is part of the reason for the increased sales tax.
“Wind Creek is a significant economic driver in our community,” Collari said. “The data has pointed to it. We use cell phone data collection a lot.”
Collari said data points to a significant amount of traffic making stops at either Winn-Dixie or Walmart before going to Wind Creek. Data from NextSite since the first of the year states the No. 2 source of customers at Walmart is Wind Creek and the No. 2 destination leaving Walmart is Wind Creek. Winn Dixie also sees a number of customers as Wind Creek guests.
“They are stopping at either Walmart or Winn-Dixie and going to Wind Creek or they are leaving Wind Creek and coming to Walmart or Winn-Dixie,” Collari said.
Adams said the park has done well in the past under different circumstances and different times of the year.
“We have had good and bad seasons but mostly weather dependent,” Adams said. “When Katrina hit, we had FEMA trailers. They were not full but they occupied sites and the government paid us. When the pipeliners were here was a good year, but they were here during a lull in winter time.”
Adams is convinced COVID-19 has played a role in Wind Creek’s prosperity this year.
“It has got to have an impact but I’m not sure this will happen again,” Adams said. “We might be above average next year because of novice campers returning but I don’t think it will be as great.”
All of Alabama’s state parks are seeing increased traffic during this time, according to Adams.
The pandemic has created some challenges.
“It has been a taxing year, especially since we were declared an essential service,” Adams said. “Our staff has been disinfecting more, cleaning more and working more. We had the April 19 storm and forced us to close part of the campground for cleanup. We had a water pressure spike causing leaks.”
Four main water lines in the campground developed leaks, one with two and then there were the smaller lines leading to campsites.
“It caused landscaping problems because of excavation,” Adams said. “The recent rains meant we didn’t see some leaks or figure out a fix didn’t work for a bit. We are still working on leaks.”
Even with the minor maintenance issues, Collari said Wind Creek State Park shouldn’t be discounted.
“What better place to go when social distancing,” Collari said. “It’s a great place to get out of the house and be outdoors.”