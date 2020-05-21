DeSoto Caverns located in Childersburg welcomed guests back to one of America’s most historic caverns today and implemented operational changes to provide high standards of safety for both its team and tourists.
“Our small family business has been operating for over 44 years without any interruption,” DeSoto Caverns president Joy Sorenson said in an email. “DeSoto Caverns has been a shelter to people for thousands of years without missing a beat, so this closure for the Caverns was it’s first time in thousands of years not to be experienced by people. Our team is thrilled to be reopening and welcoming guests.”
The staff has worked with international and national park health boards and state and local officials to create an experience where guests are able to stay safe while enjoying the many activities offered at the park. DeSoto Caverns has partnered with experts to analyze each segment of interactions in the park and has learned how to create a safe environment.
Some of the changes guests can expect during their visits include the transition to an all-inclusive gate, unlimited wristbands, smaller and more private tours, many hand-sanitizing stations and more frequent cleanings including the use of ultraviolet lights. DeSoto Caverns also is implementing cleanings within the caverns that are effective for the current pandemic and are safe environmental practices for the caverns’ environment. Some of the transitions come with added benefits beyond the health and safety of the team and guests.
The park will now be offering daily craft artisan demonstrations, live street shows, strolling entertainment and historic character quests. DeSoto Caverns new operational hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays and from 1 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays
DeSoto Caverns offers more than a dozen attractions and is located just 40 miles northwest of Alexander City. For more information, visit www.desotocavernspark.com.