It’s time for area residents to either dress up or don their best denim and get down to some music for a good cause as the eighth annual Denim & Diamonds Charity Ball will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 23.
The Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce is holding the event at The Rodeo Club to benefit Lake Martin Area United Way. The theme is “An Evening of Giving.”
“(Originally) we decided to still make it the charity ball but more men fussed about wearing a suit and the girls loved to dress up,” United Way director Sharon Fuller said. “So we put the denim for the guys and diamonds for the girls.”
The event will feature a steak dinner and a silent auction with items from local businesses. DJ Silky Tone will perform and a cash bar will be available.
Fuller said the United Way is honored to be the chosen charity for the chamber and the event has been successful in years past.
“It’s fun,” Fuller said. “A lot of people come. They love to give back and don’t know how. I can tell you this a great time of the year to have (the ball) because it’s right before Thanksgiving which is a thankful time.”
United Way is hoping for $3,000 to be raised by the event.
Funds go back to the organization’s 28 agencies. Fuller said United Way is truly helpful for local groups trying to help members of the community. For example, just Tuesday at the Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber of Commerce quarterly luncheon, Fuller received texts about homeless couples in the county who needed help — that’s where fundraising money is so beneficial.
Fuller said the event is great for uniting people in the county and meeting the residents United Way benefits outside of Alexander City.
“(Rodeo Club owners Ed and Marge Shikoski are) so giving and excited to have this event at their venue and have worked really good with the Dadeville chamber to do anything we’ve asked,” Fuller said.
Tickets are $50 and are available at Lake Martin Dadeville Area Chamber, the Rodeo Club and the United Way’s office.