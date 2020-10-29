The Alexander City Light Department has seen its fair share of storm damage this year.
First a straight line wind event in April and now the remnants of Hurricane Zeta. Once again winds have created issues for the small electric utility.
“We still have about eight to 10 poles broken,” said Alexander City Light Department superintendent Ricky Waller at 9:30 a.m. “We have a lot of outages. I have already called for two more crews to come in to help.”
Waller said areas currently without power are in the areas of the Raintree subdivision, Dean Road, Piney Woods, Jones Village all the way to Knight Road and the Morningside area. In April nearly half the system was down but Waller said while the damage from Zeta is extensive, it is not as bad as it could be.
“It was way worse in April,” Waller said. “We have a lot of damage but we should have everyone back on by (Friday) evening.”
The City of Alexander City is working diligently to restore power and clear roadways but asks for patience as well. To report a power outage, call 256-409-2080. To report a tree down in the roadway, call 256-409-2020.
As of 10 a.m. about 15,000 Alabama Power customers were without power in Tallapoosa County. Crews are out working to restore power but ask for patience as there are still a total of 465,000 outages across the state as of 11 a.m.
Tallapoosa County Emergency Management Agency director Jason Moran said his office is still assessing the damage.
“We have lots of trees blown over,” Moran said. “There are lots of power outages. We did have some structure damages and roofs damaged in the Hackneyville area.”
Moran said he will spend the next few hours determining what are the next needed steps.
“I’m doing a windshield survey currently,” Moran said. “We will do a more extensive survey later today and the days to come.”
Officials at Russell Medical are breathing a sigh of relief. The storm caused damage to the roof of the hospital.
“We had minor damage,” Russell Medical director of marketing Susan Foy said. “The wind peeled back a roof membrane and messed up gutters on the backside up on the third floor.
Despite the damage, Foy said Russell Medical was still accepting patients.
“We are OK,” Foy said. “We are in the dry. We are operating as much as normal as we can.”
Hurricane Zeta came through the area as everyone slept with the worst of the winds coming between 1 and 3 a.m. The weather station at the airport reported wind gusts up to 62 mph with 2 inches of rain falling in Alexander City.