Deposits will increase for new Alexander City utility customers and billing will change for all customers in the next two months.
The change is an effort to help stop the hemorrhaging of unpaid utilities across the city currently amounting to more than $500,000, hampering in part efforts to improve the city’s infrastructure.
Monday night the Alexander City City Council approved several changes to help the city recover its cost in providing utilities.
The issue starts with the billing cycle. Customers currently have two months before the city begins to pursue the cutoff process. In some cases customers can be into the fourth billing cycle before utilities are cut off. The council approved changing it to one billing cycle with a notice sent to the customer when an account is 10 days past due and cutoff at 20 days past due.
The current deposits do not cover the average unpaid utility bills. Currently the most any residential customer puts down for utilities deposits is $125. Soon new customers will be categorized into three categories via soft credit check, not affecting a person’s credit score. New deposits for the city’s four utilities of electric, water, sewer and gas will range from $200 for potential customers marked green, $450 for those scored yellow and $600 in the red zone.
A green customer should have a credit score above 665. A yellow customer’s credit score would be between 575 and 664. A red customer’s credit score would be 574 and below. The new deposit amounts would only apply to new customers.
Councilmember Chris Brown said residents’ personal information would be protected.
“Nobody in this city will have access to your credit report,” Brown said. “It is simply a color code.”
Mayor Woody Baird said substantial efforts would be made to help inform the public.
“We are going to use (a local marketing firm) as educators,” Baird said.
Council president Buffy Colvin said the move was much needed and should have been done years ago.
“The city is much like a business,” Colvin said. “Everyone needs to pay their bills. There are consequences in the rest of the world if bills go unpaid.”
City clerk Amanda Thomas said what the council was doing is not unheard of.
“The City of Opelika does this,” Thomas said. “There are also other utility authorities across the state that do it too.”
The council also approved letting Holloway collect delinquent accounts. The city currently uses the firm to collect unpaid ambulance bills.
The council did not have a motion to take up approval of a business license request for a prospective business on County Road. Colvin said she had talked to about six families in the area and all were against it because of the trouble crowds at the location had caused in the past. Alexander City police chief said ACPD had responded to many calls related to the location in the past.
“In the process of granting a business license we look into the background of individuals applying and the history of the location,” Turner said. “Any history you look at for this location has been a burden on the community and the department.”
Turner said the department had received complaints of people at the location in the past blocking the road to traffic and school buses. The location has also been the location of many calls about alcohol and drug use, shootings and even a murder. Turner said the Alexander City Housing Authority and the residents he canvassed were also against issuing a business license for the location.
Wireless speakers will be coming to downtown Alexander City. Main Street Alexander City director Stacy Jeffcoat said the only cost to the city would be through the power used by the speakers.
“(Main Street) would have the costs of the speakers and the installation,” Jeffcoat said.
Jeffcoat said the project would occur in two phases with speakers installed on Main Street and the Broad Street Plaza first and then along Calhoun and Alabama streets.
The council approved changing the name of Carolyn Road to Ennis Berry Road. Berry was one of Alexander City’s first Black police officers. Everyone living on the street was fine with the name change. The city will cover the costs of the street sign and residents will be responsible for updating things such as billing addresses.
The council also welcomed new finance director Romy Stamps. Stamps has been on the job for a week and provided councilmembers with financial account balances. Stamps reminded the council the balances do not account for outstanding checks or encumbered balances such as funds allocated for purchase order but not yet paid.
“This is something we have been asking for four years,” councilmember Bobby Tapley said.
Councilmembers Eric Brown and Scott Hardy were absent from the meeting.
In other action the Alexander City City Council also:
• Approved minutes of the Feb. 25 work session and the March 1 meeting
• Set a public hearing for April 19 for rezoning the Wicker Point area as a lakefront resort district and for amending the sign ordinance in downtown Alexander City
• Approved a request to resume Strand Sessions April 1
• Approved a correction to an alcohol license
• Tabled a request for a sign installation variance for a strip mall on Highway 63 until the planning commission can look at it
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 5.