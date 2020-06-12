Benjamin Russell assistant principal Jason Deason never dreamed he’d achieve his aspirations to move into a principal role so quickly but is excited to start a new adventure in Calhoun County, near his and his wife’s hometowns.
Starting July 1, Deason will take over as principal at Alexandria High School and said the change is bittersweet.
“I love my time at Benjamin Russell,” Deason said. “I kept trying to think of ways to talk myself out of it because I love Alex City and Benjamin Russell. But at the end of the day, talking with my family and co-workers and Dr. (Anthony) Wilkinson, they all said, ‘If we didn’t think you were ready, we wouldn’t have recommended you.’ Everyone has been really supportive.”
Deason and his wife Ashley have lived in Alex City for five years where they bought their first home and had their daughter, Sawyer Kate, 3 ½.
“One thing I can honestly say of all the places I’ve worked at in education, it’s been extremely hard to leave,” Deason said. “I build relationships with people; it’s kind of my platform. You’re never gonna know more than everyone in the building but if you form a relationship with everyone, you can feed off one another. And it makes those difficult decisions easier.”
One of those deep-rooted relationships is with principal Wilkinson, who started as Deason’s mentor when he was in graduate school at Auburn University.
“I am extremely appreciative of Dr. Wilkinson,” Deason said. “He’s been so supportive of me and he’s a tremendous leader. He always taught me, as long as you’re doing right by the people in the building, there is no reason to lose sleep at night.”
Deason is a self-proclaimed worrier despite his outward appearance and Wilkinson encouraged Deason to not sweat things that are beyond his control.
“Most people that know me and see me on the surface, see me as an extroverted, wide open guy,” he said. “But I am probably the most internally pessimistic person on the planet. I’m a worrier. I’ve learned to reflect on stuff and that’s helped ease that. Wilkinson said, ‘If you’re making decisions with the kids’ best interest at hand, carry that with you and you’ll be fine.’”
Wilkinson said when he and Deason first met, they hit it off well and Wilkinson admires his smart, funny personality.
“He just fit in really well with what we’re trying to do here,” Wilkinson said. “Especially after the loss of Miss Kelli Kelly, he just stepped in and helped out. We made a really good team between myself, (assistant principal) Tracy McGhee and (school resource officer) Brian Ray. We had a really good time this year.”
Wilkinson’s mentorship assisted Deason at his first assistant principal role in Chilton County where he implemented a lot of Benjamin Russell’s community outreach programs.
“That’s what I want to do in Alexandria,” Deason said. “It is a community-oriented, huge tradition-focused school with a very bright culture. I don’t want to go in and change it; I want to expand on it and bring people in to see all the good things going on in the building.”
Another huge advantage and positive for taking the job is Deason and his family will be closer to their friends and family. He and his wife grew up in separate towns about 20 miles in opposite directions of Alexandria High School and his in-laws live close by.
“I was raised by my grandparents; they were Mom and Dad,” Deason said. “They both passed away when I was at Jacksonville State so I had to grow up pretty quickly. I have a very, very small family so my in-laws and my friends, they’re family to me. This is an opportunity to be a principal but at the same time, my daughter will be 20 minutes from her nieces and nephews and her Gigi and PawPaw.”
Deason doesn’t see this new role as a stepping stone but he wants to dig in roots and give back to the community and kids at the school.
“It’s kind of unexpected that this happened so quickly but I’m humbled and excited,” Deason said. “I’m just blessed to be honest.”
Faculty and students have been saying their farewells and congratulations to Deason and sentiments about missing him but Deason said he’ll miss the school, students and staff more than they’ll know.
“I hope they understand how much I will miss them,” he said. “They had much more of an impact on me than I had on them.”
Wilkinson couldn’t speak more highly about Deason and Alexandria High School as a great place to really own and make an impact.
“He’s going to do a really good job,” Wilkinson said. “There is a learning curve of course but he knows he can call me. The way we look at it, he’s part of our family. Once you’re in, you’re always part of the BR family. Anybody in our family that does well and moves on, we gotta be happy for him. We’re gonna miss him but we’re behind him 100%.”
In the last few days, members of Alexandria High School have been reaching out to Deason in droves to welcome him to the area and make him feel at home before he even arrives.
“They’re letting me know I have all sorts of resources and congratulating me, welcoming me,” he said. “I went up there (Wednesday) and met a handful of people. I’m excited about it.”
While unexpected timing for Deason, this opportunity comes with both excitement and anxiousness for the future. He prides himself on helping others and investing his time to remedy anyone hurting. He’s ready to instill that same generosity and foundation of relationships in Alexandria.
“I love Alex City and this community but I am extremely excited about being at Alexandria,” Deason said. “Growing up just up the road, I’ve known about their pride and school and community. And it’s something with my personality I’m hoping I can build off that. God opened the door and the rest is history.”