Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA...EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA...SOUTHEAST ALABAMA AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, BIBB, CHILTON, COOSA, DALLAS, ELMORE, JEFFERSON, LOWNDES, MONTGOMERY, PERRY, SHELBY, ST. CLAIR AND TALLADEGA. IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, CALHOUN, CHAMBERS, CLAY, CLEBURNE, LEE, MACON, RANDOLPH, RUSSELL AND TALLAPOOSA. IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, BARBOUR, BULLOCK AND PIKE. IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, GREENE, HALE, MARENGO, SUMTER AND TUSCALOOSA. * FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * PERIODS OF TORRENTIAL RAINFALL ARE FORECAST TO IMPACT AREAS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY IN ASSOCIATION WITH TROPICAL SYSTEM SALLY. FORECAST RAINFALL TOTALS OF 4 TO 9 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS IN THE WATCH AREA COULD LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT FLOODING AND FLASH FLOODING. THIS MAY BECOME A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION, IF YOU ARE NEAR WATER OR LIVE IN A LOW LYING AREA, PAY PARTICULAR ATTENTION TO WARNINGS ISSUED AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE QUICK ACTION TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&