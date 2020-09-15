featured
Deadline to register to vote in municipal runoff election is Sept. 21
- Cliff Williams / The Outlook
-
- Updated
Results of an upcoming runoff election will determine who will run the city as mayor for the next four years. In Alexander City, it will either be incumbent Mayor Tommy Sprains or Woody Baird. In Dadeville, incumbent Mayor Wayne Smith is facing Frank Goodman.
Voting is one of the most powerful ways to have your voice heard and actively involved in your city, so it's important to make sure you're registered.
Deadlines are quickly approaching for voters to be able to cast a ballot in the Oct. 6 runoff municipal elections as well as the Nov. 6 General Election.
The good news is, there's still time to register and it's pretty simple.
The easiest way is through the Alabama Secretary of State controlled website here. At the website, a prospective voter can download an application, fill it out and mail it in. Another way is by visiting the Board of Registrars in the Tallapoosa County Courthouse in Dadeville.
If a voter is registered 14 days before an election, he or she is allowed to cast a ballot.
Many people are hesitant to head out to the polls due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there's good news for those folks as well. Voters can cast a ballot and never visit a polling place through an absentee ballot. For municipal elections, applications for absentee ballots are made with the city or town clerk. For the General Election, applications for absentee ballots are made with the county circuit clerk’s office.
Amanda Thomas is the city clerk for Alexander City and her staff will handle all absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots for the Oct. 6 runoff municipal election.
The request for an absentee ballot requires things beyond an address on an application before a ballot can be mailed or issued directly to a voter.
“They have to provide identification on the application,” Thomas said in July. “If someone is 65 or older, they don’t have to have an i.d.”
Once the clerks determine they have received a valid application, a ballot is mailed to the voter. Forms with the ballot require a signature. The signature must be witnessed by a notary or by two persons.
“It cannot be witnessed by a candidate who is running against someone,” Thomas said.
The ballots can be brought to city clerk's office.
“You can not have a spouse or someone else drop a ballot,” Thomas said. “The voter can bring it by or it can be mailed.”
Thomas said her office has applications for absentee ballots and applications can also be found online here.
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
Cliff Williams
Staff Writer
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Lake Scene Directory
Alexander City, AL
Right Now
73°
Cloudy
- Humidity: 84%
- Feels Like: 73°
- Heat Index: 73°
- Wind: 9 mph
- Wind Chill: 73°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:28:01 AM
- Sunset: 06:49:26 PM
- Dew Point: 68°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 71F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.
Weather Alert
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR * PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA...EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA...SOUTHEAST ALABAMA AND WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL ALABAMA, AUTAUGA, BIBB, CHILTON, COOSA, DALLAS, ELMORE, JEFFERSON, LOWNDES, MONTGOMERY, PERRY, SHELBY, ST. CLAIR AND TALLADEGA. IN EAST CENTRAL ALABAMA, CALHOUN, CHAMBERS, CLAY, CLEBURNE, LEE, MACON, RANDOLPH, RUSSELL AND TALLAPOOSA. IN SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, BARBOUR, BULLOCK AND PIKE. IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA, GREENE, HALE, MARENGO, SUMTER AND TUSCALOOSA. * FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * PERIODS OF TORRENTIAL RAINFALL ARE FORECAST TO IMPACT AREAS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY IN ASSOCIATION WITH TROPICAL SYSTEM SALLY. FORECAST RAINFALL TOTALS OF 4 TO 9 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS IN THE WATCH AREA COULD LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT FLOODING AND FLASH FLOODING. THIS MAY BECOME A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION, IF YOU ARE NEAR WATER OR LIVE IN A LOW LYING AREA, PAY PARTICULAR ATTENTION TO WARNINGS ISSUED AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE QUICK ACTION TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&