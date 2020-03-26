An attempted robbery and shooting Thursday afternoon is being investigated by the Camp Hill Police Department.
Camp Hill police chief Danny Williams said it appears to be a home invasion.
“Some people broke into a residence and started shooting,” Williams said. “The victims were living there.”
Williams said the incident happened after lunch.
“We received a call from a residence of two people suffering from gunshot wounds,” Williams said. “One was transported by ambulance to Lake Martin Community Hospital and later declared deceased. The other was transported by a private vehicle and was being treated for gunshot injuries.”
As of Thursday at 6 p.m. Williams said investigators had a couple persons of interest they would like to speak to.
Williams said it was not known what was taken from the residence and could not release the name of the deceased at this time.
“The case is still under investigation,” Williams said.
Camp Hill Mayor Ezell Smith said the incident was upsetting and hopes cooler heads will prevail as tensions rise due to the crisis surrounding the coronavirus.
“I know the family of the deceased,” Smith said. “I pray for them and for everyone we get through this trying time.”
Editor's Note: This story will be updated if more information is made available.