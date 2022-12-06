Daylight Donuts has found an additional home in Alexander City.
On Dec. 5, they opened their second location at 993 Airport Drive on the corner of Aliant Parkway. The old Sonic location remains open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The owner, Sareth Sony Chea, said for this new location he wants to focus on asian cuisine offering entrees such as hot pots, noodles and fried rice. However, they will still keep a case of donuts on hand.
Daylight Donuts and Sun Asian Cuisine will be open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.
With this new location open, someone else on the team is managing the donut business at the old Sonic location, and Chea said he is looking forward to the different hours he will be working at Daylight Donuts and Sun Asian Cuisine.
Sign up for our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
At the previous Sonic location, he had to start his work at 2:30 a.m. in time to open up with fresh pastries at 5 a.m. Now that he is not working as early, Chea said he gets to spend more time with his family and spend more time actually running the business.
The new location has been in the process for the last two years, and he said they had to navigate through many obstacles such as the pandemic and material shortages to get it open.
Plus, they had to train a whole new staff. Chea said there’s still a lot of steps ahead of him, but he’s thankful the community has his back.
“To me, it’s like a family. Without y'all’s support, I don’t think I can open this building,” he said. “This building is not for me, it’s for family.”
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.