Daylight Donut
Buy Now

Sareth Sony Chea, owner of Daylight Donuts and Sun Asian Cuisine, is ready for opening day on Dec. 5. 

 

 By Abigail Murphy Multimedia Reporter

Daylight Donuts has found an additional home in Alexander City. 

Abigail Murphy is a multimedia reporter for Tallapoosa Publishers, Inc. To contact Abigail Murphy, email abigail.murphy@alexcityoutlook.com.

Tags

Recommended for you